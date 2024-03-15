Scottie Scheffler showing signs of discomfort at The PLAYERS, receives neck massage

Scottie Scheffler looks to be in some pain during the second round of The PLAYERS.

Walking up the par-4 12th, his third hole of the day, Scheffler stopped and spoke with a rules official while rubbing the back of his neck.

He asked the official if he could receive some Biofreeze, according to Sean Martin of the PGA Tour.

Then, two holes later, after making a birdie at the 13th, Scheffler went to sit in a chair beside the 14th tee instead of playing first with the honor. While sitting there, the 2022 Masters champion received a neck massage from a physical therapist, hoping to get it stretched out.

Scottie Scheffler receiving treatment on the 14th tee for discomfort in his neck.



He remains just one shot back of the lead. pic.twitter.com/CM13olqc0y — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Scheffler’s playing partners, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, proceeded to tee off while the reigning PLAYERS champion received treatment.

After about five minutes, Scheffler stood up, rehearsed a couple of gingerly practice swings, and then hit a 275-yard drive that once again found the fairway. But Scheffler looked to have taken a little bit off on that tee shot at 14.

Still, Scheffler gave himself another brilliant opportunity at the 14th, one of the most challenging holes at TPC Sawgrass. He struck his second shot to 19 feet and tapped in for an easy par.

But on the next hole, Scheffler uncharacteristically missed the fairway way left, which led to his first bogey of the day.

On the next tee box, the easy par-5 16th, Scheffler sat down again and received another neck massage. Ironically enough, he was the only player to find the fairway on 16, hitting a 291-yard drive with 286 yards of carry.

Undoubtedly, the world’s number-one ranked player is experiencing some discomfort. But nothing from his opening round could have foreseen these events.

Scheffler shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday to finish two strokes behind Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele. He did not disclose anything to the media afterward about his neck, saying it has been a “normal week” thus far.

Scheffler also called his first round “stress-free.”

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

