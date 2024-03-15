 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Friday, March 15, 2024 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Scottie Scheffler showing signs of discomfort at The PLAYERS, receives neck massage

During the second round of The PLAYERS Championship, Scottie Scheffler received treatment for what appears to be an ailing neck.

By Jack Milko
Scottie Scheffler on the 13th tee during the second round of the 2024 PLAYERS.
Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Scottie Scheffler looks to be in some pain during the second round of The PLAYERS.

Walking up the par-4 12th, his third hole of the day, Scheffler stopped and spoke with a rules official while rubbing the back of his neck.

He asked the official if he could receive some Biofreeze, according to Sean Martin of the PGA Tour.

Then, two holes later, after making a birdie at the 13th, Scheffler went to sit in a chair beside the 14th tee instead of playing first with the honor. While sitting there, the 2022 Masters champion received a neck massage from a physical therapist, hoping to get it stretched out.

Meanwhile, Scheffler’s playing partners, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, proceeded to tee off while the reigning PLAYERS champion received treatment.

After about five minutes, Scheffler stood up, rehearsed a couple of gingerly practice swings, and then hit a 275-yard drive that once again found the fairway. But Scheffler looked to have taken a little bit off on that tee shot at 14.

Still, Scheffler gave himself another brilliant opportunity at the 14th, one of the most challenging holes at TPC Sawgrass. He struck his second shot to 19 feet and tapped in for an easy par.

But on the next hole, Scheffler uncharacteristically missed the fairway way left, which led to his first bogey of the day.

Scottie Scheffler, PGA Tour, The PLAYERS Championship
Scottie Scheffler plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the 2024 PLAYERS Championship.
Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

On the next tee box, the easy par-5 16th, Scheffler sat down again and received another neck massage. Ironically enough, he was the only player to find the fairway on 16, hitting a 291-yard drive with 286 yards of carry.

Undoubtedly, the world’s number-one ranked player is experiencing some discomfort. But nothing from his opening round could have foreseen these events.

Scheffler shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday to finish two strokes behind Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele. He did not disclose anything to the media afterward about his neck, saying it has been a “normal week” thus far.

Scheffler also called his first round “stress-free.”

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.

