Friday, March 15, 2024 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

The Players: Smylie Kaufman’s Happy Hour segment has fans calling for more

Kaufman and Kevin Kisner took over the broadcast Friday afternoon at The Players as Happy Hour is the fans’ new favorite segment.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
The Players, Smylie Kaufman, Kevin Kisner Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty

Smylie Kaufman's Friday Happy Hour Live segment may be golf fans' new favorite part of the broadcast. Kevin Kisner is back with him for The Players' version this week at one of golf's most popular holes.

The duo is live at the par-3 17th hole, better known as the ‘Island Green,’ breaking down the pairings as they come through while offering insight into the players’ personalities.

Seeing this dynamic duo back together sparked a number of fantastic reactions all over social media.

The two co-hosts welcomed Keith Mitchell to the show and teased him about a viral moment from last year's Players Championship.

Mitchell hit a terrible drive that went right into the water. He then proceeded to slam his driver into the ground, which left a mound on the tee box. Seconds later, the horn blew signaling a weather delay.

The former Georgia Bulldog was so angry that he refused a cart and walked back to the clubhouse.

“I don’t care if I get struck by lightning. I am walking to the clubhouse,” Mitchell said reminiscing.

Kaufman called it one of his favorite highlights of that week, and the trio couldn't stop laughing about it. It’s moments like those that stand out in fans minds.

Another incredible moment came when Sungjae Im stopped and hugged Mitchell while he was on air.

He and Im became quick friends after they partnered for the Zurich Classic in 2023. That relationship warmed everyone's hearts and provided another tremendous Happy Hour moment.

Now that fans know this segment is on Fridays, they might turn away from featured group coverage to see these two talk golf.

Most fans find Happy Hour a great addition to the broadcast. Kaufman and Kisner are a perfect match. They bring a laid-back feel but still offer incredible commentary.

Their ability to talk smack to the other players and make the golfers feel comfortable enough to come on air is what golf broadcasts need. They make it so relatable and enjoyable for the fans watching from home.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.

