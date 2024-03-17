Patrick Cantlay confirms PGA Tour policy board meeting with LIV Golf, Saudi PIF boss

Patrick Cantlay has confirmed that the PGA Tour’s Policy Board will meet with Yasir al-Rumayyan after The Players Championship, according to multiple reports.

Al-Rumayyan serves as the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the benefactor of LIV Golf. He has met with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan before, most recently in January in Saudi Arabia, as the two sides look to resolve golf’s current schism.

Each policy board member—including Tiger Woods—is believed to be meeting al-Rumayyan on Monday at a private residence in Ponta Vedra Beach, Florida.

“I don’t imagine anything substantive,” Cantlay said after his final round 3-over 75, per Ryan Lavner of the Golf Channel.

“It’s more of a meet and greet.”

Cantlay also said he welcomes the opportunity to meet with al-Rumayyan, adding that “more information is better.”

Numerous board members—namely Adam Scott and Webb Simpson—believe a deal with the PIF is necessary despite the recent influx of cash headed to the PGA Tour through the Strategic Sports Group (SSG).

“Right now, the PGA Tour still has more great players, but LIV has great players as well,” Simpson said of negotiations between the PIF and the PGA Tour last week.

“I just think for the health of the game and longevity and for what fans are used to seeing, [we need a deal].”

Cantlay echoed similar sentiments on Sunday.

“My role is always to represent the entire membership to the best of my ability,” Cantlay said, per Martin Dempster of The Scotsman.

“If there’s a deal that could be struck that’s in the best interest of the entire membership, I’m all for it. And, if there’s not, there’s not.”

Despite that, a deal between the PIF and the PGA Tour still seems far away. This initial meeting appears to serve as an ice-breaker of sorts, hinting at some progress being made.

“I imagine I’ll do a lot more listening than talking,” Cantlay added.

“I’m excited to hear what I will learn, and I’ll have a lot more information after.”

