The Players: Max Homa clears the air on “smoking” fan in the head on 14

Max Homa, in typical fashion, took to social media Sunday morning to put people’s minds at ease.

A video surfaced Saturday night on Instagram of Homa’s shot from the rough on 14 at The Players Championship. A fan captured the video straight on and from the look and sound of it, many were left wondering if the fan was crushed in the head.

OMG. Did max homa crank somebody right in the dome Saturday ?!?! pic.twitter.com/40DXSohjIn — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) March 17, 2024

Golf Digest writer Christopher Powers posted the IG video to his feed on X, and it went viral with over a million views.

Thankfully, Homa was aware and addressed the situation.

“FYI I did not hit anyone in the head on 14 yesterday. It smoked a tree. Really thankful it missed the guy. That would have been devastating. Cool video tho if I do say so myself,” Homa wrote on X.

Hilariously, a fan replied to his comment making a joke about Homa smoking trees, with the obvious inference to marijuana.

To no one’s surprise, Homa saw that and replied to the fan in a way only he could pull off.

Would make sense that my ball was high for how bad I played. Should have drug tested it prior to the round — max homa (@Maxhoma) March 17, 2024

“Would make sense that my ball was high for how bad I played. Should have drug tested it prior to the round,” replied Homa.

Indeed, the Burbank, CA native struggled during his third round. He shot a 2-over 74 a day after carding a 3-over 75. Those two days took any chance of a strong finish out of play.

He finished his tournament with a 1-under 71 Sunday to close the tournament at even par.

Homa may not have performed as well as he would have liked this week, but at least he still has his sense of humor.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.