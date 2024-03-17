The Players Championship finish maybe greatest ever, leaves PGA Tour fans in awe

Scottie Scheffler has done it again. He became the first player in the 50 years of The Players Championship to win the event in back-to-back years.

Not to mention, he also went back-to-back on the PGA Tour after Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week.

He is World No. 1 for a reason, and his performance proved it again. But unlike Bay Hill, this win came with an unbelievable amount of drama Sunday.

Scheffler’s final round 8-under 64 was phenomenal, as he tied Fred Couples and Davis Love III for the lowest final round winning score in tournament history. He entered the clubhouse at 20-under par with three studs chasing him.

Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark each had a birdie putt on 18 that would have forced a three-hole playoff.

Neither Harman’s or Schauffele’s had much of a chance. But Clark’s putt impossibly lipped around and out, leaving the reigning U.S. Open champion gutted.

This Championship Sunday may be one of the best golf fans have seen in a long time. It’s certainly the best of 2024 so far.

Afterwards, fans couldn’t stop bragging about the fantastic golf they witnessed as the 50th Players ended.

Seeing Wyndham Clark lip out on 18 has us like: pic.twitter.com/SxNhY9Dkn3 — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) March 17, 2024

Loved the golf this week. Great drama with Xander, Wyndham and Harman all having chances going down the last. Fitzy and Hideki both just a few shots back as well. Brilliant tournament #theplayers — Liam Cope (@LiamCopeGolf) March 17, 2024

#LIV stans very quiet tonight, it’s as if they realise that loud music, drunk morons & dancing girls do not make a good golf tournament. #ThePLAYERS — Johnny Cash (@sideandaprayer) March 17, 2024

It’s hard for LIV Golf to contend when the golf is that good on the PGA Tour. When multiple top-10 players in the world are within a shot of each other to win The Players, it’s must-watch television.

If you think shotgun start, no cut, limited field, team golf is better than a four-way battle down the stretch with three guys chasing the best golfer in the world, then you are simply deluded and can jog on. #THEPLAYERS #PGATour — Tim Findlay (@TimFindlay) March 17, 2024

It’s crazy how one tournament can totally change how pro golf feels, I may care about that stuff tomorrow, but today, golf reminded me that yeah, this sport is the best out there. #ThePlayers — Swale Golf (@swalegolf) March 17, 2024

It’s wild what good golf can do for the viewership. The PGA Tour needed a day like this with Scheffler coming from five back and winning back-to-back Players Championships. He accomplished something that not even Tiger Woods ever could.

Professional golf is one of the best out there, and like Swale Golf said on X, this Championship Sunday proved it.

