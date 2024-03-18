Joel Dahmen’s ‘juicy’ Players Championship round nearly cost some cash for fans

This year’s Players Championship proved to be a fantastic week for Joel Dahmen. He ought to go buy some lottery tickets, as his prognostication skills were on point.

The former Washington Husky made a bet on himself with his sponsor Bushmills Irish Whiskey for St. Patrick’s Day. Dahmen is a man of the people, so it wasn’t surprising to see him make the wager on social media.

I’m feeling the luck of the Irish this weekend! I'm betting on myself to finish in the top 10 and if I do, Joel's Juicy Lies are on me and @bushmillsUSA to celebrate



Check it out!!!!! https://t.co/RlhWzutMwn — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) March 16, 2024

"I'm feeling the luck of the Irish this weekend! I'm betting on myself to finish in the top 10, and if I do, Joel's Juicy Lies are on me and @bushmillsUSA to celebrate," Dahmen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dahmen went 74-67-67-68, closing with a birdie on his 72nd hole. His 4-under Sunday vaulted him up the leaderboard, but he finished one stroke shy of cashing in for the masses.

Dahmen tied for 11th at one of the biggest PGA Tour events of the season.

Nevertheless, he was right to believe in himself this week. This was by far his best performance of the season after having missed the cut in three of his previous six events.

That one shot may be a saving grace, though. If he had finished inside the top 10, that whiskey bill for "Joel's Juicy Lies" would have been massive. Now, he doesn't have to share any of that $606,250 check, except with his caddie Geno Bonnalie, who will get a big paycheck himself.

Then again, one more birdie and Dahmen makes $100k more in winnings.

It's nice to see Dahmen that high on the leaderboard again. After watching him struggle during the past year and watching that play out on Netflix's Season 2 of Full Swing, Dahmen appears to have found that itch again.

Bushmills Irish Whiskey is the whiskey of the PGA Tour. This past week at The Players, Bushmills bar made 'Joel's Juicy Lie' a feature all week with mini bucket hats.

Joel's Juicy Lie



Only at the @BushmillsUSA Irish Whiskey Bar at Taste of Jax near No. 11 green.#THEPLAYERS pic.twitter.com/NsVFAOUell — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERS) March 17, 2024

Last August, SB Nation’s Playing Through got an inside look into Dahmen’s new partnership with Bushmills, with an exclusive. He created his own beverage, which seemed to be a crowd hit at The Players.

To make a "Joel's Juicy Lie," one will need Bushmills 10-year malt blend, grapefruit soda, lime, and pineapple juice. It's a refreshing drink perfect for a golf outing or even a golf tournament.

This T11 finish is his best of the season, dating back to December at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he was T9 with LPGA's World No. 1 Lilia Vu.

Maybe his week at The Players is a sign of what's to come for Dahmen in 2024.

