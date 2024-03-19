Valspar Championship: How to watch, streaming, preview, tee times, and more

Five of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) are in the field at this week’s Valspar Championship, as American Taylor Moore looks to defend his title.

Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman, fresh off their runner-up finishes at The Players, are among those in the field on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook.

Schauffele last played in this event in 2022, tying for 12th. Harman, meanwhile, has played in this event nine times, struggling to find any success.

Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, and Spieth are also in the field, as are Justin Thomas, Lucas Glover, and Min Woo Lee.

Like PGA National, Bay Hill, and TPC Sawgrass, the Copperhead Courses poses a real challenge. The “Snake Pit,” the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes, stumps players every year, proving to be one of the most challenging closing stretches seen anywhere on the PGA Tour.

Moore won last year’s event at 10-under. His birdie on the 16th hole helped him win by a stroke while others, like Spieth, stumbled around him.

Valspar Championship:

Where: Innisbrook Resort, The Copperhead Course (Par-71 7,340 yards)

When: March 21-24

Purse: $8,400,000 / $1,512,000

FedEx Cup Points: 500

Defending Champion: Taylor Moore

How to Watch the Valspar Championship:

With March Madness now in full swing, NBC and Golf Channel will continue its coverage of the Florida Swing this week:

Thursday, March. 14: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, March 15: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, March 16: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, March 17: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

How to Stream the Valspar Championship:

Peacock will simulcast Golf Channel’s broadcasts during all four rounds. Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here.

Additionally, ESPN+ will air PGA Tour Live’s main feed of the Valspar Championship starting at 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, PGA Tour Live begins at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Moreover, ESPN+ will broadcast the morning waves, air marquee groups, and provide coverage of featured holes.

The complete streams and air times for its main feed are as follows:

Thursday, March 21:

Stream 1: Main Feed (7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET); Featured Group (2-6 p.m. ET)

Stream 2: Marquee Group (8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET); Featured Group (2-6 p.m.)

Stream 3: Featured Group (8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. ET); Featured Hole (2-6 p.m.)

Stream 4: Featured Holes (8:15 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET)

Friday, March 22:

Stream 1: Main Feed (7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET); Featured Group (2-6 p.m. ET)

Stream 2: Marquee Group (8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET); Featured Group (2-6 p.m.)

Stream 3: Featured Group (8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. ET); Featured Hole (2-6 p.m.)

Stream 4: Featured Holes (8:15 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 23:

Stream 1: Main Feed (7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. ET); Featured Group (1-6 p.m. ET)

Stream 2: Marquee Group (8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. ET); Featured Group (1-6 p.m.)

Stream 3: Featured Group (8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET); Featured Hole (1-6 p.m.)

Stream 4: Featured Holes (8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 24:

Stream 1: Main Feed (7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. ET); Featured Group (1-6 p.m. ET)

Stream 2: Marquee Group (8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. ET); Featured Group (1-6 p.m.)

Stream 3: Featured Group (8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET); Featured Hole (1-6 p.m.)

Stream 4: Featured Holes (8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET)

Valspar Championship Round 1 Tee Times (ET):

TBD

Valspar Championship Round 2 Tee Times (ET):

TBD

