Golf fans can’t contain themselves after Thomas Detry 5-putts from 6 feet at Cognizant Classic

Thomas Detry did the unthinkable during the second round of the Cognizant Classic.

He five-putted from six feet on the par-4 6th hole, which led to a quadruple bogey eight.

The 6th measures 461 yards, with water all down the left-hand side. After finding the fairway off the tee, Detry hit his second shot 53 feet away from the pin, as it came to rest in the back left portion of the green.

He then lagged his birdie putt to about six feet away, and then the train completely fell off the tracks.

The single greatest putting display in professional golf history pic.twitter.com/biutuTlocI — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 1, 2024

Detry went on to shoot a 9-over 80, missing the cut by 13 shots. He finished at 11-over, four shots back of the closest players.

One of those players at 7-over happened to be Michael Kim, who played alongside Detry at the Cognizant Classic.

Kim, who has a tremendous social media presence, added some perspective on Detry’s debacle on the 6th.

“I asked his caddy Lee what his score was on the next hole since I was keeping Thomas’s score and Lee responds ‘it was an 8... I think,’” Kim posted on X after the round.

I asked his caddy Lee what his score was on the next hole since I was keeping Thomas’s score and Lee responds “it was an 8… I think” https://t.co/7WNHYYSoHb — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) March 1, 2024

Detry’s blunder made golfers everywhere cringe, but it also produced tremendous reactions across social media:

This is me on like hole 12 just before I rage quit and spend the rest of the back nine just sitting in the cart drinking — College Football Lounge (@CFBLounge) March 1, 2024

My ball would 100% go in the water and putter would in two pieces after that — Let’s Talk Sports (@LTSports80) March 1, 2024

in real life pic.twitter.com/GbDmTX2gYq — Ace Football Analytics (@js_ace_football) March 2, 2024

Patrick McDonald of CBS Sports also pointed out that Detry changed grips throughout this episode on the 6th:

Everything about this video is so relatable from the putting to alternating grips to Stephan Jaeger awkwardly waiting pic.twitter.com/iNNaZqHPOS — Patrick McDonald (@pmcdonaldCBS) March 1, 2024

Stephan Jaegar awkwardly standing there speechless was a funny sight to see, too.

