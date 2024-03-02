 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Saturday, March 2, 2024 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Golf fans can’t contain themselves after Thomas Detry 5-putts from 6 feet at Cognizant Classic

Thomas Detry’s debacle on the 6th green at PGA National created tremendous reactions from golf fans.

By Jack Milko
Thomas Detry lines up a putt.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Thomas Detry did the unthinkable during the second round of the Cognizant Classic.

He five-putted from six feet on the par-4 6th hole, which led to a quadruple bogey eight.

The 6th measures 461 yards, with water all down the left-hand side. After finding the fairway off the tee, Detry hit his second shot 53 feet away from the pin, as it came to rest in the back left portion of the green.

He then lagged his birdie putt to about six feet away, and then the train completely fell off the tracks.

Detry went on to shoot a 9-over 80, missing the cut by 13 shots. He finished at 11-over, four shots back of the closest players.

One of those players at 7-over happened to be Michael Kim, who played alongside Detry at the Cognizant Classic.

Kim, who has a tremendous social media presence, added some perspective on Detry’s debacle on the 6th.

“I asked his caddy Lee what his score was on the next hole since I was keeping Thomas’s score and Lee responds ‘it was an 8... I think,’” Kim posted on X after the round.

Detry’s blunder made golfers everywhere cringe, but it also produced tremendous reactions across social media:

Patrick McDonald of CBS Sports also pointed out that Detry changed grips throughout this episode on the 6th:

Stephan Jaegar awkwardly standing there speechless was a funny sight to see, too.

Have you ever 5-putted like Detry did on Friday? Tell us your stories in the comments below.

