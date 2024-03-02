Tiger Woods confirms next golf event in Florida, but it’s not The Players Championship

Tiger Woods is teeing it up again.

He will play in the Seminole Golf Club Pro-Member Tournament alongside Seth Waugh, the PGA of America CEO, on Monday, Mar. 4.

Other pros in this event include Ernie Els, who is paired with Tom Brady, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Luke Donald, and Nelly Korda.

Justin Thomas is also playing, as he will tee it up with Yext CEO Mike Walrath.

Thomas and Walrath will join Woods and Waugh on the first tee at 7:47 a.m. on Monday.

Tiger playing in the Seminole Pro-Member with the PGA of America’s Seth Waugh. https://t.co/fwXK2T6bQJ — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) March 2, 2024

Woods has never played in this tournament before, per Brently Romine of the Golf Channel.

But Woods playing is a good sign, especially considering that he withdrew from the Genesis Invitational two weeks ago due to an illness.

Last December, at the Hero World Challenge, Woods unveiled that he hoped to play in a PGA Tour event once per month throughout 2024 and beyond.

He hoped to play at Riviera in February, The Players in March, The Masters in April, the PGA Championship in May, the U.S. Open in June, and the Open Championship in July.

But that plan was put in jeopardy when Woods withdrew.

Nevertheless, golf fans will find out if Woods will play at TPC Sawgrass next Friday when the PGA Tour announces the field for the 2024 Players Championship—the 50th edition of the tour’s most prestigious event.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.