Ryder Cup star, Nicolai Højgaard, turns down “good offer” from LIV Golf

Over the last couple months, LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded rival to the PGA Tour, has reeled in some top talent from the European Ryder Cup squad. Most notably reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm and teammate Tyrrell Hatton jumped ship.

Apparently, LIV is not done recruiting either.

Nicolai Højgaard, a member of the victorious Ryder Cup side, was approached by LIV, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Edoardo Molinari recently joined Matthew Dore from the Italian outlet to discuss a number of topics, including his plans to remain part of Team Europe at Bethpage Black.

He inevitably detailed his thoughts on Rahm leaving for LIV, which led to Højgaard.

“A few weeks ago I was speaking with Nicolai Hojgaard who had a good offer and he rejected it because he knows that if he will continue to play well, he will still earn a lot of money, but he will be freer to make certain decisions and he will be sure of playing the Majors,” Molinari said.

The Italian star is fully aware of how alluring the money can be. He even acknowledged that if they came to him offering hundreds of millions of dollars, that could change his life.

But for players his junior, it’s a different story.

“Honestly, I don’t understand anyone who is 20 or 30 years old and risks throwing away a career to go to LIV,” he said.

“It is difficult to say no in front of a lot of money, but if you make choices based only on money you risk regretting them a little.”

Rahm recently admitted had he not just won the Masters, he might not have accepted the offer. His green jacket earned him five years of exemptions into the majors, which is where legends are made.

But players like Højgaard do not have that luxury.

