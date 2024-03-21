Tiger Woods’ Masters news to bring excitement, sigh of relief to golf fans

There are three weeks until the 2024 Masters Championship begins at Augusta National on Thursday, April 11. Things are starting to come together for the first major championship of the year.

The Augusta National team updated their website Wednesday to include new information which included the field of players who will be participating.

Tiger Woods was one of the names on the list, giving fans even more to be excited about. He hasn’t indicated when his next event would be, but many assumed it would have to be Augusta.

This year will mark his 26th appearance at The Masters. He has won five green jackets during his illustrious career, with the latest coming in 2019.

When Woods teed it up in December at the Hero World Challenge, he announced his goal of playing once a month through majors season. However, his withdrawal from The Genesis Invitational prompted concern that would be possible.

Thankfully, he removed himself from the tournament due to an illness.

Fans hoped he would compete at The Players last week, but that did not come to fruition.

There are still two events the 15-time major winner could play in before Augusta National. The Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open are the two weeks ahead of The Masters. However, it seems unlikely that he would play in the Lone Star State and quickly turn around to play in Georgia.

Woods’ successful surgery last year made him more optimistic about playing.

Fans are still excited about him playing. As Patrick Cantlay put it, Tiger Woods is the needle.

