Happy Gilmore 2? Adam Sandler sequel reportedly in the works, per Christopher McDonald

Golf fans should feel rather ‘happy’ upon hearing the latest from Christopher McDonald.

McDonald, who played comedic villain Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore, revealed on a Cleveland radio show that a sequel is reportedly in the works.

“Here is some quick intel. I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he goes, ‘McDonald, you are going to love this,’ and I said, ‘What?’ And then he goes, ‘I just saw a first draft of Happy Gilmore 2,’” McDonald said on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.

“I don’t want to be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So it’s in the works, and Adam is killing it out there.”

Released in 1996, Happy Gilmore has since become a classic among golf fans and moviegoers alike. McDonald’s portrayal of ‘Shooter’ is not only hilarious but captivating to audiences far and wide.

“People love to hate the shooter,” McDonald added.

“I love that. I have generations, grandfathers, and grandchildren watching it together. It’s nuts.”

McDonald’s character is a top player in professional golf who aims to dominate the sport. But he sees his top ranking threatened by Happy Gilmore, a goofy, big-hitting, hockey-loving young man played by Adam Sandler.

Much to McGavin’s dismay, Gilmore does not have a strong love and admiration for golf, and treats it like a hobby, despite his success. Plus, Gilmore’s wild antics on the course made him one of the more popular players on tour, all while angering McGavin even further.

The dynamics between these two characters became hostile yet hilarious, and surely, if a sequel does hit theatres, it will make golf fans laugh even more.

“The best way to play a bad guy like Shooter McGavin is to bring it in a smarmy kind of way but uplift the lead guy,” McDonald further explained.

“That’s what bad guys are for. I know I am going in the end because that’s the way it was written, but it’s just a blast to play that kind of stuff. I enjoyed it so much. I reveled in it. We would ad-lib back and forth. It was so much fun.”

