LPGA names USGA CFO Susan Pikitch as new Chair of Foundation Board

Chief Financial Officer of the USGA, Susan Pikitch, has been announced as The LPGA Foundation’s new Chair of the Board of Directors.

The LPGA Foundation launched in 1991 and is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that empowers girls and women through golf initiatives. They have four scholarships that dole out money to a number of girls and young women annually. There are also three grants that are used to help with financial assistance.

Since 2015, Pikitch has been the chief financial officer with the USGA. She helps out with operational, strategic, and financial leadership. Pikitch also oversees the USGA’s Museum and Library, among many other responsibilities at one of golf’s governing bodies.

“It’s been an honor for me to serve on the LPGA Foundation board and now be named Chair,” Pikitch said. “Golf is a personal and professional passion of mine, as is making the game more welcoming and diverse among those who play it. The LPGA Foundation engages girls and women of all ages and levels with its various programs.”

The LPGA Foundation chose Pikitch because of her experience as a senior financial executive. Her involvement in public accounting, financial services, media, publishing and consulting made her the perfect choice.

One of the Foundation’s supporters is the USGA, and with their help, 30 percent of the LPGA*USGA Girls Golf participants received financial help. That money provided girls an opportunity to participate in programs and take advantage of other golf initiatives.

“Susan Pikitch’s appointment as chair of the board of the LPGA Foundation symbolizes the powerful synergy between the USGA and the LPGA in advancing the mission to empower girls and women both on and off the golf course,” Nancy Henderson, President of the LPGA Foundation, said. “Her leadership exemplifies a commitment to fostering inclusivity and opportunity within the sport, inspiring future generations of female golfers to excel.”

