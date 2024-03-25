Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy’s TGL league unveils part of 2025 schedule, new steel facility

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL league did not get off to a good start—a deflating one, in fact.

But the new league—postponed a year because of a dome collapse—will officially kick off on Jan. 7, 2025, the first Tuesday of the year.

ESPN will televise the league’s first match, which will be held two days after the conclusion of the NFL’s regular season.

A week later, ESPN will air TGL’s second match on Jan. 14, 2025, one night after the ‘Worldwide Leader in Sports’ airs its Monday night NFL playoff game.

Then, on Jan. 21, 2025, the night after college football’s national championship game, ESPN will telecast TGL’s third match of the season. The remainder of the 15-game schedule will be announced later this year.

“As we plan the 2025 launch of TGL presented by SoFi, we now have the first three Tuesdays in January circled to introduce sports fans to this new form of team golf,” said Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, in a statement.

“January is a tremendous time of year for fans looking for prime-time sports, and TGL’s launch will complement the start of the PGA Tour season.”

The PGA Tour typically begins its season in Hawaii at The Sentry and the Sony Open during the first two weeks of January. However, that could all change in 2025, depending on whether the tour changes its structure, thanks to a possible deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

But if those two events remain on the golfing calendar next year, which is the most likely scenario, a travel snafu for some players could emerge.

With The Sentry penciled in to finish on Sunday, Jan. 5, some TGL players would have to fly back to South Florida from Maui for the inaugural match two nights later.

TGL will host its events at the newly updated SoFi Center, a steel-supported structure located on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

More information about the intricacies of the SoFi Center follows below:

SoFi Center is an unprecedented, tech-infused arena for golf and will create an intimate and unique “greenside” experience for fans with 1,500 seats wrapping around TGL’s field of play, which is similar to the size of a football field at 97-yards long and 50-yards wide. TGL matches will start with teams teeing off from real grass tee boxes to play custom-designed, virtual holes projected onto a 3,000-square-foot screen (64’x46’), more than 20 times larger than a standard golf simulator screen (144 square feet, 16’x9’). Once teams are inside approximately 50 yards they will transition to live action and finish each hole within TGL’s GreenZone, a 22,475-square-foot short game complex that transforms between holes.

Six TGL teams will compete during the league’s inaugural season, which are listed below:

Atlanta Drive GC

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Billy Horschel

Lucas Glover

Boston Common Golf

Rory McIlroy

Adam Scott

Keegan Bradley

TBD (formerly Tyrrell Hatton, since joined LIV Golf)

Jupiter Links Golf Club

Tiger Woods

Three players TBD

Los Angeles Golf Club

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

Sahith Theegala

Tommy Fleetwood

TGL New York

Four players TBD

TGL San Francisco

Four players TBD

