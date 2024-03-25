Houston Open: How to watch, streaming, preview, tee times, and more

The PGA Tour heads to Texas, as Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark headline the field for this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Since 2020, this tournament has been held at Memorial Park Golf Course, a municipal course revitalized by Tom Doak in 2019. Brooks Koepka even served as an advisor during the renovation.

The course reportedly hosts 60,000 players per year, thus drawing comparisons to the likes of Torrey Pines and Bethpage Black—two major championship-caliber courses where daily fees are affordable for locals.

Houston residents can play Memorial Park for as little as $30 on weekdays, while out-of-towners have to fork over $120—not a bad price considering some of the best players in the world play there annually.

New this year is the tournament’s spot on the calendar. When defending champion Tony Finau won at Memorial Park, he did so in the fall of 2022. But since the WGC-Dell Technology Match Play was removed from the PGA Tour schedule this year, an opening popped up, and the Texas Children’s Open filled that void two weeks before The Masters.

Funny enough, before 2019, when this event moved to the fall, the Houston Open was played the week before the best players headed to Augusta National. Whoever won this event typically received the final invitation into The Masters.

Now it’s back in the spring, and the winner, if not already exempt, will receive an invite to Augusta.

Texas Children’s Houston Open:

Where: Memorial Park Golf Course (Par-70 7,435 yards)

When: March 28-31

Purse: $9,100,000 / $1,638,000

FedEx Cup Points: 500

Defending Champion: Tony Finau

How to Watch the Texas Children’s Houston Open:

Thursday, March. 28: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, March 29: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, March 30: 1-3:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, March 31: 1-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

How to Stream the Texas Children’s Houston Open:

Peacock will simulcast Golf Channel and NBC’s broadcasts during all four rounds. You can stream coverage on Peacock here.

Additionally, ESPN+ will air PGA Tour Live’s main feed of the Texas Children’s Houston Championship starting at 8:15 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, PGA Tour Live begins at 11 a.m. ET.

ESPN+ will also broadcast the morning waves, air marquee groups, and provide coverage of featured holes.

The complete featured groups and air times for each are as follows:

Texas Children’s Houston Open Round 1 Tee Times (ET):

Texas Children’s Houston Open Round 2 Tee Times (ET):

