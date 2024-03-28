Houston Open: Scottie Scheffler shuns superstition by shaving beard, perplexing fans

Scottie Scheffler grew his beard out and won back-to-back events on the PGA Tour. However, the facial hair didn’t last for the eight-time PGA Tour winner.

Ahead of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, he showed up with a fresh face.

It is mind-boggling that he got rid of the beard after becoming the first player to win two straight Players Championships and winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He was asked about the change Wednesday as he looks to win three straight starts.

“It was nice [having the beard] because I didn’t have to think about it, but then my beard got so long that it became work,” Scheffler said. “Last week, I got a haircut, and I was thinking about trying to trim it, and I didn’t really know how, so I just shaved it.”

One might think it brought him good luck, but evidently, Scheffler wasn’t attached.

Athletes are known for having superstitions regarding facial hair — Playoff beards in football, basketball, hockey, and baseball are huge, but not so much for Scheffler.

Most fans were horrified that Scheffler shaved after so much success.

me and scottie scheffler are not built the same because he shaved his beard off after winning back to back tournaments and i won't even wash a shirt if my team wins while i'm wearing it — Linda™ (@Lindellions) March 27, 2024

me if the beard is gone before the Houston Open: pic.twitter.com/t9zrp2mSIl — TrackingScheffler (@SchefflerLegion) March 21, 2024

a new era begins



“Stubble Scheffler” pic.twitter.com/ynZQgqBJLt — TrackingScheffler (@SchefflerLegion) March 27, 2024

No beard this week but can't see any other result than a convincing Scottie Scheffler win in Houston to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three titles in a row on the PGA Tour. If he can have just an average putting week then he will win by 3+ shots. pic.twitter.com/4OxvHPieMu — Andy Roberts (@AndyRobertsGolf) March 27, 2024

Beard or not, Scheffler is on a Tiger Woods-like streak with an opportunity to make history. He holds this golf course’s record for low round with a 62 and is the favorite once again. It would be difficult for him to play badly without a beard.

Scottie Scheffler has shaved the beard which won him 2 PGA tournaments Wrong decision??

Needs it back for the Masters pic.twitter.com/muQGbHpDVY — The Casuals (@thecasua1s) March 27, 2024

If this week doesn’t go well for Scheffler, what are the odds he grows it back out for Augusta National? Maybe this shave could be a temporary change.

However, the biggest underlying question from “Beard-gate” is that someone needs to teach him how to trim his face. If the former Texas Longhorn wants to keep a beard, he needs to know proper maintenance.

