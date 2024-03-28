Justin Thomas’ epic fail beer chug at Rangers game has fans in troll mode

Justin Thomas has been in New York this week. He appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss Netflix’s Full Swing Season 2. After his talk-show duty, the 15-time PGA Tour winner relaxed by attending a New York Rangers game.

However, even on his week off, Thomas still found a way to get trolled by fans.

The production crew saw him at Madison Square Garden for the Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers game—of course, they let the crowd know. There are two things athletes do on the Jumbotron — sometimes they wave, and others choose to chug their drink.

The arena broadcasted highlights of the two-time major champion on screen and then turned the camera to him.

Well, Thomas raised his glass and attempted to pound his beer.

Justin Thomas is one of us @JTLegion_



(Via: eduardo.gallegosgr/IG) pic.twitter.com/VlDknTAXIQ — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) March 27, 2024

He started strong, but halfway through, it went downhill faster than Clark Griswold did on his makeshift sled in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation.

After it got messy, with a shirt full of beer, Thomas shook his finger at the camera. He looked in good spirits and did not appear to be embarrassed, even though it was an epic fail.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide golfer did not pass the beer-chugging test that fans enjoy seeing.

They let him know what they thought of his performance.

Justin Thomas is at MSG and he “tried” to down a beer. Most of it ended up on his sweatshirt. — Jackie Spiegel (@jackiespiegel93) March 26, 2024

Justin Thomas just bogied a beer chug at MSG. — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) March 26, 2024

Everyone: Justin Thomas can’t say anything more embarrassing than he already has over the last couple years



JT: Hold my beer — Nick Lynk (@nicklynk) March 16, 2024

He looked a lot like Tom Brady trying to chug a beer. Even Taylor Swift did a better job than Thomas.

Brooks Koepka showed his fellow professional athletes how to handle a hockey game after winning the PGA Championship last year. The 30-year-old Thomas clearly did not take notes from Koepka on how to look cool.

