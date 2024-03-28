Paige Spiranac trashes Chris DiMarco for zany LIV Golf ask to buy PGA Tour Champions

Paige Spiranac is never afraid to speak her mind and call someone out.

She is adept at using her platform to reach the masses. When something needs to be said, Spiranac shares her thoughts on it. More often than not, her statement goes viral.

This week, Chris DiMarco joined Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz’s Subpar podcast and made some stunning comments.

“We’re kind of hoping that LIV buys the Champions Tour,” DiMarco said.

“Let’s play for a little real money out here. I mean, this is kind of a joke when we’re getting $2 million. There were like seven guys last week from TPC [Sawgrass] that made more money than our purses.”

Spiranac had the perfect reaction, as usual.

“Chris DiMarco has made over 22 million dollars over his career on the course. That number is not counting sponsorship money. Hand up if you’re tired of pro golfers complaining about money,” Spiranac wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Spiranac is spot-on with her comment. DiMarco sounds entitled, disgruntled and greedy.

Why should a professional golfer continue to ask for more money? They’re already making millions of dollars to play a game for a living. Why not push that money toward places that need it?

Has anyone heard of the Korn Ferry or the other developmental leagues for the PGA Tour? What about the Epson Tour, LPGA and Ladies European Tour (LET)? They would love more funds to grow women’s golf — which is gaining in popularity.

Nope, he wants bigger purses for the senior men.

Some of these men, including DiMarco, have won more money than they could spend in their lifetimes.

He sits at No. 76 on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list. Being in the Top 100 means they’ve had success, which DiMarco has with his three PGA Tour victories and finishing runner-up to Tiger Woods in the 2005 Masters.

The Champions Tour doesn’t bring in money like the PGA Tour does. It isn’t prioritized and doesn’t pull a ton of viewership to create ad revenue. Why would the senior tour be bought out by LIV Golf when the return on investment isn’t there?

Someone needed to call him out, and Spiranac did it beautifully.

