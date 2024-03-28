John Daly’s Guns N’ Roses karaoke at Galleri Classic party has fans calling for HOF

John Daly is one of the most famous golfers in the world. That’s not so much because of his skill level, at least not any longer.

But his off the course antics are legendary.

The two-time major winner is in the field this week at the PGA Tour Champions Galleri Classic event at the Mission Hills Golf Club just outside of Los Angeles.

Following his participation in the Pro-am Tuesday, Daly attended the after party in the only way he knows how; stealing the show.

Daly was videotaped belting the vocals with the mic to one of Guns N’ Roses’ most famous songs: Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.

To no one’s surprise, fans after seeing Daly being, well, Daly, fans couldn’t contain themselves.

Absolutely legendary! John Daly always knows how to steal the spotlight and put on an incredible show. — golfankh (@golfankh) March 27, 2024

As only he can showman through and through — Rich Fraher (@fraher_rich) March 27, 2024

This guy really belongs in the hall of fame — Rocket (@Rocket10026733) March 27, 2024

Daly is very animated and quite possibly inebriated. But that obviously wouldn’t be a first.

Last year, the 57-year-old posted to social media his Taco Bell receipt during a night of drinking. The bill totaled a whopping $450.

Daly is of course notorious for his wild side, and that even extends onto the golf course. He previously smoked 21 cigarettes and drank 12 Diet Cokes during a round.

Last October, video surfaced of Daly appearing to have flipped a golf cart on the course.

The stories can go on and on. But he’s not just a showman. There was indeed a time when he was an elite professional golfer.

Daly won the PGA Championship in 1991 and was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year that season. He then finished T3 at the Masters in 1993 before capturing his second major at The Open in 1995.

Age, injuries and inability to take care of his body over the years have kept him from dominating on the senior circuit. Nevertheless, we can always count of Daly being a rock star fans can enjoy.

