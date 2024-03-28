 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Thursday, March 28, 2024 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

Golf fans pile on Chris DiMarco amid greedy, ludicrous PGA Tour Champions take

DiMarco scoffed at the $2 million purses on the Champions Tour, and fans have had about enough.

By Kendall Capps
/ new
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round, Scottie Scheffler Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Chris DiMarco, a three-time PGA Tour winner, recently joined the Subpar podcast with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz.

While on the show, DiMarco expressed his displeasure with the amount of money players on the PGA Tour Champions make, calling it a “joke.”

“We’re kind of hoping that LIV buys the Champions Tour,” DiMarco said with a snicker.

“Let’s play for a little real money out here. I mean, this is kind of a joke when we’re getting $2 million. There were like seven guys last week from TPC [Sawgrass] that made more money than our purses.”

With the emergence of LIV, fans have been turned off by the amount of money being infused into the sport.

So when a player who has made more than $22 million to play golf during his career cries for more, safe to say it didn’t go over well with fans.

As the last fan pointed out, there is far less viewership for the Champions Tour. That means there is far less ad revenue, and less money to be distributed to players. It’s quite simple really.

It’s unclear whether DiMarco was serious about the LIV aspect. He does however sound as though he is bitter about the purse sizes on the senior circuit. But that just comes across greedy and tone deaf.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac threw DiMarco under the bus on social media, pointing to the same thing many fans feel. The conversation around golfers and money has become a problem and if something doesn’t change, could hurt the bottom line of the sport overall.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Playing Through Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your golf news from Playing Through