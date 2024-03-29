Houston Open: Padraig Harrington’s incredible shot from knees has him playing with young guns

Padraig Harrington is one of the most beloved golfers on the PGA Tour. While he may not be on the main circuit as often as he once was, the Irishman still finds ways to draw attention.

The six-time PGA Tour winner carded an even-par 70 on Thursday at the Houston Open.

It wasn’t a phenomenal day on the course, but he produced one of the wildest shots of the day.

Harrington found himself buried under a tree with his ball in the pine straw. Cameras could not even pick up where his ball was.

Yet, Harrington sat on his knees to address the ball properly, which is extremely unconventional and he miraculously hit a solid shot into the fairway. He would go on to save par that hole.

That shot may be the difference between him making or missing the cut Friday.

The 52-year-old is a fan favorite. Recently, he has taken over the teaching realm, posting various golf drills to help improve amateur players. He is constantly trying to help make golf more approachable.

During the telecast, the broadcasters mentioned Harrington’s passion for the pro-ams ahead of events. They elaborated on the lessons he gave to his entire group ahead of this week’s tournament.

That’s just Harrington — he loves to provide advice and spread his knowledge to the masses. He is coming off a Champions Tour win at the Hoag Classic last week. Harrington still has a lot of competitive edge to him and it shows when he chooses to hit shots like Thursday’s.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.