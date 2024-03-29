Scottie Scheffler or Jon Rahm; who is the best player in the world?

Golf fans have been longing for the next Tiger Woods. The dust has settled from his dominance and it is becoming clearer that we may never see another Woods again.

But one positive from that realization is that golf fans can debate again who they believe is the best player in the world.

At this point, there are only two men you could possibly contemplate: Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

Rahm is a two-time major champion and the reigning Masters winner. He won a total of four times last year and late in 2023, Scheffler even said he would probably give the Spaniard his vote for POY. The Golf Writers Association of America then voted Rahm as the 2023 PGA Tour Player of the Year.

His raw power combined with his incredible work around the greens, which were on display in Rome for the Ryder Cup, make him tough to beat.

But if anyone can do it, it’s Scheffler.

The Texan is top ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings. Granted, just about everyone in golf has acknowledged the problems with the OWGR. I’m not talking about just players on LIV Golf either.

But all you have to do is watch Scheffler play to recognize how great he is. Last year he edged Rahm for the Jack Nicklaus Award, which the PGA Tour gives to who they believe is the Player of the Year.

He is first in nearly every single metric on the PGA Tour this season.

He also has two wins, capturing the Arnold Palmer Classic and The Players Championship in back-to-back weeks. In doing so, he also became the first player ever to win The Players in consecutive years.

Scheffler’s ball striking is uncanny and rivals that of Woods during his prime years.

So, the question is, who you got?

Let us know in the comments below.

