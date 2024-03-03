Tiger Woods “humbled” by Bob Jones Award, receiving USGA highest honor

Tiger Woods is the 2024 Bob Jones Award recipient as the 48-year-old earned the USGA’s highest honor. The governing body announced it Saturday, as they let the world know that Shinnecock Hills will host the men’s and women’s U.S. Open in 2036.

This award recognizes Woods’ commitment to sportsmanship and respect for golf traditions, per the USGA.

His reaction to winning this honor showed just how important it meant to him.

“Bob Jones was a pillar of our game because of the integrity with which he played it, and I’m truly humbled to receive the award that bears his name and join the many who have received it before me who continue his legacy,” Woods said in a statement. “It’s especially fitting to receive this honor from the USGA, which has meant so much to my career and the entire game of golf.”

I'm honored to receive the Bob Jones Award. Thank you to the @USGA for the recognition. https://t.co/sGXWhJeOUj — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 2, 2024

Woods’ 82 career PGA Tour victories and his 15 major championships put him in a select class in the history of professional golf. He redefined the game in the modern era since coming onto the scene.

Tiger fought through various ups and downs, overcoming physical and personal adversities in the only way he knew — mental toughness and tenacity.

“There are very few who stand alongside Tiger Woods in terms of on-course accomplishments, and he is in a class of his own when it comes to the impact he has made on the game and future generations who will play it,” Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA, said.

His incredible golf career and current role as ambassador, mentor, and innovator are a testament to his ability to overcome anything.

Woods plays golf to the traditional standard, similar to the awards’ namesake, Robert Tyre Jones Jr., also one of golf’s greats. He was a nine-time USGA champion and is still among the most respected players in the history of golf.

Jones and Woods are the only two players in the sports’ history with nine USGA titles.

Woods won three straight U.S. Junior Amateurs from 1991-1993. Then Tiger won three consecutive U.S. Amateurs from 1994-1996 with an overall USGA match-play record of 42-3.

No one can forget his 15-stroke win at the 2000 U.S. Open and his mind-blowing Torrey Pines playoff win on a broken leg to earn the 2008 U.S. Open title.

Woods inspired a generation of golfers to take up the game, and he continues to do so at 48 years old. He moves the needle and is the face of golf.

He joins the likes of Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, Nancy Lopez, Annika Sorenstam and many others to have earned this historic award. Woods will be recognized on June 12, during the U.S. Open Championship week at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.