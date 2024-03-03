LPGA: Hannah Green downs Celine Boutier after fiery finish, 27-foot birdie

Hannah Green provided some excitement for Singapore fans Sunday as she made a 27-foot birdie putt on 18 to defeat Celine Boutier by one stroke and win the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Green closed with three straight birdies, capped by her lengthy putt for her fourth career LPGA Tour win.

Green was steady on the front nine and made the turn at 2-under with a clean scorecard. A bogey on the par-4 10th didn’t phase her, as she got the stroke back on 12.

It ultimately came down to the wire though.

“I like to make things a bit interesting and birdied the last three,” Green said after her win. “A few years ago, I almost had this trophy in my hand and made two bogeys coming down the last. Almost like it was meant to be today for me, holing those two putts today on the last two holes. I’m so happy to have this [trophy] in my hands.”

Green was well aware that she was going to need to play well down the stretch to come out victorious in Singapore.

“I made a really good birdie on 16 and was able to 2-putt there,” she said. “That was nice. I could see the leaderboard on 17 and made a putt there. I knew I needed to at least birdie the last to win by one. So as soon as that putt went in, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’ve won.’”

If that putt didn’t drop, the tournament would have gone to a playoff. Neither Boutier nor Green have lost a playoff while on the LPGA Tour.

This is the earlier in the year that Green has won on tour, but she doesn’t plan on switching anything up.

“I don’t think it will change much to what I will play this year. I still think because of the Olympics and two swings to Europe that I will continue with the schedule I put in place,” Green said. “It is nice just to have the flexibility.”

The LPGA will head to China next for the Blue Bay event, as the Asian swing has one more week until the ladies head to the West Coast.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.