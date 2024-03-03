LIV Golf: Joaquin Niemann takes snipe at OWGR after winning Jeddah event

LIV Golf saw Joaquin Niemann win his second event in three starts of the 2024 season.

Niemann fired off a final round 4-under 66 to finish at 17-under, winning LIV Jeddah by four strokes over Louis Oosthuizen.

He also won the season opener at LIV Mayakoba.

With this victory, he is one of the hottest golfers in the world and should be considered someone to watch at the Masters in April.

Following his win, he was asked his thoughts on being one of the favorites to take home a major title in 2024. Niemann took that opportunity to take another jab at the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

“How is that possible if I’m like 100 in the world,” Niemann said with a smile. “I’m more than happy about the way I’m playing...”

Technically, Niemann isn’t No. 100 on the OWGR. He is currently No. 72 after moving up nine spots with his third place finish on the Asian Tour’s International series Oman event.

This was Niemann’s third win in the last couple of months, having also captured the Australian Open in December. The-25-year-old Chilean also placed fourth at the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

He and a number of other members of the LIV Golf league have voiced frustration with the lack of points earned for LIV events. That has left many of them plummeting down the standings and out of contention for majors, barring exemption.

Niemann previously blasted the OWGR in February after he received his Masters invitation.

It seems any chance he gets, Niemann will complain about LIV golfers not receiving OWGR points.

However, the OWGR provided reasoning why they denied members of LIV Golf, which is no secret — their format: 48-man fields, shotgun starts, no cuts and 54-hole events.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.