Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson thrive on Ford Championship moving day

There are 18 holes left until golf fans know who will win the inaugural Ford Championship.

Some of the most famous names in women’s golf crowd the top of the leaderboard, trying to take home the $337,500 prize for first place.

Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda are among 10 women within two shots of the leaders entering the final round. Solheim Cup hero Carlota Ciganda, Hyo Joo Kim and Sarah Schmelzel sit at 15-under to hold the lead heading into Sunday.

Seville Golf and Country Club’s course had the weather on their side for Saturday’s round.

“It was brutal,” Korda said. “Played like a completely different golf course. The wind started picking up at noon and got progressively windier as the day went on. It’s very open out here, so the ball gets hit hard with this weather. Happy to get in at 3-under.”

Thompson expressed a similar sentiment to her round on Saturday.

“Felt good with overall the windy conditions. With my score, I’ll definitely take it,” Thompson said. “Some of the holes out there you just have to take your par and run. There were some gettable holes that you need to birdie and take advantage of those. It was hard out there.”

Korda is in contention to win her third straight LPGA event after she shot a 3-under 69 on moving day.

She recorded four birdies and one bogey. The World No. 1 golfer had a chance on 18 to record a 4-under but had to settle for par.

Meanwhile, Thompson is looking for her best finish of 2024. She also fired off a third-round 3-under 69. She made the turn at even par and picked up some momentum with three birdies down the stretch.

They aren’t the only heavy hitters in contention.

Lilia Vu is three shots off the leaders at 12-under. She recorded a 5-under 67 on Saturday, pushing her up 45 places on the leaderboard. Lydia Ko is among the 10 ladies at 13-under after her 2-under 70 in round three. With one win under her belt, she looks to join Korda as a multi-winner in 2024.

Ciganda tallied two eagles, three birdies and two bogeys on Saturday, which helped propel her up 22 spots to co-lead.

There are 20 women within a few shots of the leaders. Who will go low on Sunday to take home the inaugural Ford Championship crown? Could Nelly add to her already incredible start to 2024, or will it be someone else?

