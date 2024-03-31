Nelly Korda does what Scottie Scheffler couldn’t, completes trifecta at Ford Championship

Nelly Korda continues to blow the minds of golf fans and show why she is one of the best in the world.

She won her third straight LPGA event of 2024 at the Ford Championship Sunday. The World No. 1 fired off a bogey-free 7-under 65 to beat the field by two shots, leapfrogging some of the best entering the final round.

It’s been the year of Korda so far.

"It honestly feels like a blur," Korda said about winning three consecutive events. "I'm taking it day by day—trying to stay very present...As boring as it sounds, I was taking it shot by shot and seeing where I was going to end up— to get three in a row, that's just a dream come true."

She became the first player since Yani Tseng in 2012 to win three times before April 1. More impressively, Korda became the first American since JoAnne Carner in 1980 to achieve this feat, per golf stat guru Justin Ray.

While her performances in 2024 are historical, Korda hasn't thought about that side of things.

"Honestly, after last year, I was thinking about the first one in Bradenton, and last week, after what all happened coming down the stretch, and this week, I was a little bit more relaxed because I was just trying to stay energized out there," she said. "It's very hard mentally to be 100% after a win, especially playing in tough conditions."

The history doesn't stop there. Korda became the first player to win three consecutive starts since Ariya Jutanugarn did it in 2016, per the LPGA.

Korda thrived on moving day and came into the final round two shots off the lead. She put the pressure on the leaders and didn’t let off the throttle all day.

It took her four holes to get into her rhythm, but once she did, Korda made the course look easy. The 11-time LPGA winner made three birdies on the front to turn in 33 strokes.

Korda gained even more momentum on the back nine, making four birdies in her final seven holes, including one on the 18th to give her the two-shot advantage.

She had to wait to see if 20-under would be enough, and it was. The groups behind her had opportunities, but none could capitalize down the stretch to catch her.

Korda's next event will be in Las Vegas for the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards event at Shadow Creek.

Could she make it four straight wins?

