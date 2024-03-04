LIV Golf’s Joaquin Niemann receives another invite, now in 3 of 4 majors in 2024

Are Joaquin Niemann’s complaints about the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) helping him get into major championships?

Perhaps so.

This past weekend, Niemann won his second LIV Golf tournament of the season, triumphing at LIV Jeddah. His first victory came at LIV Mayakoba, the inaugural event of the 2024 campaign.

The 25-year-old Chilean also won the Australian Open last December and tied for fourth at the Dubai Desert Classic in January. One can easily argue that Niemann is one of the hottest players in the world right now.

But after his second win of the LIV Golf season, Niemann took another shot at the OWGR, which does not award points at LIV Golf events.

“It’s frustrating,” Niemann said.

“It got a little bit tastier getting that invite from the Masters because one of my goals was trying to get into the first major because the U.S. Open you can get in. You can qualify. That still sucks to do that, though, but I do have a chance to get in.”

Augusta National has already given Niemann a special invitation to the 2024 Masters Tournament.

But now he will tee it up in Kentucky in May, too, according to Matt Vincenzi of GolfWRX.

“Yeah, I got an invite for the PGA Championship as well,” Niemann told Vincenzi.

“So I’m in that one.”

His victory in Sydney got him into The Open, so the LIV Golf captain will play in three of the four majors this season.

Niemann also told Vincenzi that he would also try to qualify for the U.S. Open. However, should he finish high enough at Augusta, qualifying for the U.S. Open may not be required.

Niemann is currently tied for 72nd with Nick Dunalp in the OWGR. If he finishes inside the top 60 by May 22nd, he will likely receive an invite to Pinehurst No. 2 for the 2024 U.S. Open.

He is close, so a strong finish at Augusta National could see him get into all four major championships.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.