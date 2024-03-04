Paul Azinger offers hard truths on PGA Tour, LIV Golf, future of NBC Sports

Paul Azinger has not appeared before the golf world since the 2023 Ryder Cup, which marked his last event with NBC Sports.

In the weeks that followed, the network decided not to renew Azinger’s contract, leaving the lead analyst position vacant.

Curt Byrum, Paul McGinley, Brandel Chamblee, Kevin Kisner, and, most recently, Luke Donald have all rotated in and out of the chair alongside Dan Hicks since.

Nonetheless, Azinger caught up with Adam Schupak of Golfweek and offered some hard truths about the current state of professional golf and his split from NBC.

“I don’t want to get in too much hot water and make big headlines or anything, but the best players aren’t on the PGA Tour,” Azinger said.

“They’re scattered all over the place, and that’s a sad day that’s similar to what happened in tennis. The best players are going to be at the four majors, just like tennis, and it’s unfolding right before our eyes.”

LIV Golf has poached dozens of former PGA Tour stars, including Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson. Other top players now play on the Saudi-backed circuit, too, with perhaps nobody in the world playing better than Joaquin Niemann.

Niemann recently won his second LIV Golf event in Saudi Arabia this past weekend.

“The best players aren’t all playing PGA Tour tournaments. That’s over,” Azinger bluntly said.

“Suddenly, the LIV Tour, let’s just say it like this: the PGA Tour has fast become the qualifier for LIV, and it’s a sad day for golf. Yeah, I’ve watched a little bit and I’m not I’m not missing it that much. I’m not missing it at all.”

Despite the framework agreement signed by the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) in June 2023, golf continues to be divided. That deal essentially settled all lawsuits between the two sides, as the sport continues to sputter at the professional level.

Hence, Azinger does not miss his role with NBC Sports.

If he were approached by a network again in the future, he would rather work for the Champions Tour as opposed to the PGA Tour.

“I’m over the PGA Tour,” Azinger added.

“To call the best senior players in the world, at least they’re the best.”

As for who should serve as his long-term replacement in the lead chair, Azinger offered a surprising name.

“Charles Barkley should be the analyst,” Azinger said.

“He understands what it’s like for an athlete to try to pull it off at the end when his whole life is committed to something and he’s got his chance and the world’s watching. Barkley knows what that feels like. But Barkley probably is going to be more expensive, so that’s not what they’re shooting for…

“That’s the reality. Everything is about making it less expensive. It’s a shame.”

Azinger also criticized his former employer for cost-cutting, saying he experienced plenty of budget cuts during his five-year stint with NBC.

NBC also refused Azinger’s counteroffer during contract discussions last fall, which led to their divorce.

Alas, Azinger is content to be out of the fray that is pro golf. He is happily fishing in Florida, soaking in the sun, and working on a course design in Myakka City, Florida, located 40 minutes east of Sarasota.

It sounds peaceful.

A lot more peaceful than golf’s current debacle.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.