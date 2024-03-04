Brandel Chamblee’s latest tweet-storm trashing LIV Golf goes deep into the night

Brandel Chamblee is quite active on X, formerly known as Twitter. He tends to use the platform to vocalize his distaste for LIV Golf.

But his latest Twitter explosion on LIV was something else though. What started out with six simple words, turned into an epic question-and-answer with golf fans that covered more than two hours deep into the night.

“Both play for a dictatorial murderer,” Chamblee wrote over a tweet comparing Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia.

Both play for a dictatorial murderer. https://t.co/L4RRyLxft2 — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) March 4, 2024

After this comment, Chamblee continued interacting with various X users about LIV Golf.

He did not hold back either.

The usage of dictatorial murderer appeared to be his favorite words of choice during the night, as it was used at least five times.

He left out the part where he plays for a dictatorial murderer and on a tour whose membership is based not on merit, but on who can help the dictatorial murderer launder his image… but let’s make this about world ranking points. https://t.co/m8Os2cSegU — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) March 4, 2024

Chamblee also took it upon himself to discuss how the Saudis treat homosexuals and women differently.

“Is it really that hard to decide whether to support one of the biggest supporters/exporters of Wahhabism and worst oppressors of women and gays and a man who murders, jails and intimidates all dissenters who wants to buy all the success and sports of the west and pretend he’s a surrogate to that success and sport?” wrote Chamblee.

Is it really that hard to decide whether to support one of the biggest supporters/exporters of Wahhabism and worst oppressors of women and gays and a man who murders, jails and intimidates all dissenters who wants to buy all the success and sports of the west and pretend he’s a… https://t.co/Nd9cFXCHz1 — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) March 4, 2024

It’s interesting that he decided to go that route considering the accusations lobbed his way, detailed in Lisa Cornwell’s book.

Nevertheless, he took a shot not only at Niemann but Jon Rahm and other LIV golfers.

“But his family will be better off,” he wrote sarcastically over a tweet about Rahm and the lack of a crowd.

But his family will be better off. https://t.co/0TgH6ZCOlw — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) March 4, 2024

Chamblee also called out Anthony Kim.

Kim recently signed with LIV Golf after being away from the sport for more than 12 years. He finished dead last, 11 shots worse than any other player this past weekend at LIV Jeddah.

He used his favorite phrase, “dictatorial murderer,” again in this tweet almost an hour after Chamblee used it the first time Sunday night.

He chose to come back, not for competitive reasons, but because a dictatorial murderer paid him millions because he thought he could use his “celebrity” to help launder his murderous reputation… but let’s call his comeback a success. https://t.co/U2onSkvRgz — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) March 4, 2024

He could have earned his way back onto the PGA Tour… the place where he originally earned his celebrity status, but he chose the easier rout of being paid to support a tyrannical dictator. Turns out, they will pay well for celebrity when it suits them and kill quickly when it… https://t.co/Pv1w9CBaqh — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) March 4, 2024

Another hour later, Chamblee continued responding to fans’ questions on Kim choosing LIV Golf over the PGA Tour.

Well, first of all, he’d have to EARN his way back to the PGA Tour. Because it is based on merit not obfuscation. https://t.co/3WOs4eXsio — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) March 4, 2024

There were a number of other tweets from Chamblee about Saudi Arabia, LIV Golf and specific players on that tour which in total lasted for just over two hours.

Since LIV Golf arrived, the Golf Channel analyst has not shied away from making his opinion known.

There are multiple instances of Phil Mickelson and Chamblee battling on Twitter. Don’t forget about him laying into Brooks Koepka after he won the PGA Championship.

It’s evident that Chamblee does not like LIV and will stand by his convictions toward the Saudi-funded league.

