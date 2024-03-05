Arnold Palmer Invitational: How to watch, streaming, preview, tee times, and more

The fourth Signature Event of the 2024 PGA Tour season has arrived, and it will take place at one of the most iconic venues in the sport.

Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida, will host some of the best players in the world this week, as 27 of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) are in this field.

That includes Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Xander Schauffele, who all currently rank within the top-5.

Scheffler, Schauffele, and Hovland last played in the Genesis Invitational, while McIlroy played in last week’s Cognizant Classic. The Northern Irishman tied for 21st despite leading the field in strokes gained off the tee.

Other big names in this week’s field include reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Ludvig Åberg.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Hideki Matsuyama—fresh off his historic win at Riviera—will also vie for the red cardigan sweater that goes to the winner.

Other notables include Min Woo Lee and Austin Eckroat, who gained entry into the Arnold Palmer Invitational through the Aon Swing 5 and the Aon Next 10.

Tournament officials awarded Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, and Webb Simpson with sponsor’s exemptions, putting these four in the field.

In all, 69 players will tee it up this week. Of the 70 players eligible to compete, only Tony Finau decided to skip Arnie’s place. Finau tied for 24th at Bay Hill last year, his best finish in his five starts there.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Information:

Where: Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge (Par 72 / 7,466 Yards)

When: Mar. 7-10, 2024

Purse: $20,00,000 / First Place: $3,600,000

FedEx Cup Points: 700

Defending Champion: Kurt Kitayama

How to Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational:

Golf Channel and NBC will continue their coverage of the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing this week.

Luke Donald, who captained the European Ryder Cup team last fall, will also return to the lead analyst chair, as NBC continues to have a revolving door of analysts. Donald made his broadcasting debut at last week’s Cognizant Classic and did an admirable job doing so.

Here is the complete television schedule:

Thursday, Mar. 7: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Mar. 8: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Mar. 9: 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, Mar. 10: 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET(Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

How to Stream the Arnold Palmer Invitational:

ESPN+ will offer streams of the Arnold Palmer Invitational beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET each morning. Marquee group coverage and featured holes are TBD.

Additionally, Peacock will simulcast Golf Channel’s broadcasts during all four rounds. Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1 Tee Times (ET):

TBD

Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2 Tee Times (ET):

TBD

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.