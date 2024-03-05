PGA Tour pros weigh in on LIV Golf’s OWGR problem: “Things need to be updated”

LIV Golf pulled the plug on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) early Tuesday, which led multiple PGA Tour players to discuss this issue at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Opinions somewhat varied, but a common feeling permeated across Bay Hill. Players lack confidence in the current structure of the OWGR.

“It’s inevitable that things need to be updated, or things need to be changed,” Patrick Cantlay said at his Tuesday press conference.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, currently the ninth-ranked player in the world, took it another step, advocating for DataGolf instead of OWGR.

“I don’t think the world rankings are a true representation of the golf game at the minute. I don’t really look at them or pay attention to them anymore. I don’t think they’re right. So I look at DataGolf,” Fitzpatrick explained on Golf Channel’s Golf Today.

“DataGolf has a better representation of how people are playing in the world, in my opinion. I think it’s partly a sign that there’s plenty of depth on here, which we’ve known that for years on the PGA Tour, there’s always been a lot of strength and depth, but I certainly think nowadays the ranking side of it is a little bit skewed.”

DataGolf prioritizes strokes-gained metrics and ranks golfers across all tours, including LIV players. It has emerged as the more accurate ranking for pros, fans, and media alike.

Take Joaquin Niemann, for instance.

The Chilean won the Australian Open in December, finished fourth at the Dubai Desert Classic in January, and has since won two LIV Golf events.

DataGolf lists Niemann as the 12th-ranked golfer in the world, second only to Jon Rahm among LIV players. Meanwhile, after Niemann’s win in Saudi Arabia last week, he dropped from 72nd to 76th in the OWGR.

“You see what Joaquin’s done this year, and he’s [76th] in the world. I’m not a guy who is on the policy board or involved with those rankings, but the guy has played some really good golf,” Will Zalatoris said Tuesday.

“Having him get a special exemption from Augusta National [is nice]. There are some really good players, and there are some guys that have gone around the world and played really good golf, and I think that’s something that, once we get to the majors, it will be really fun to have us all back together.”

Xander Schauffele congratulated Niemann on receiving an invite from The Masters, too.

“I think that’s very well deserved,” Schauffele said Tuesday.

“[The Masters is] known to be a worldwide event. It’s a global deal—a major. All of them are, to be honest. So, it’s good to see the top Chilean out there.”

Schauffele then acknowledged the talent that exists on the LIV Golf circuit, which has poached numerous top players from the PGA Tour over the past few years.

“The LIV Tour definitely has really good players and players that are in the top 10 or top 25 in the world, and there’s many of ‘em,” Schauffele said.

“So, they’re just sort of unranked right now, but to me, I do believe they’re definitely top-ranked players in the world.”

Three of the last eight major champions now play on LIV Golf, including Brooks Koepka, who became the first active LIV player to win a major at last year’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Fitzpatrick echoed this sentiment, too.

“[The OWGR is] missing a lot of the top players,” Fitzpatrick added on Golf Today.

“I don’t think it’s right not to have these players involved in the world rankings. What’s Dustin Johnson in the world, I don’t even know. What’s Koepka? I think that’s the only issue right now with the Official World Golf Rankings.”

Aside from Fitzpatrick, many players do not have a resolution in mind.

“I don’t have the fix for it,” added Zalatoris.

“I know some guys have voiced their opinions on it. I like staying out of that stuff. Right now, it’s in an interesting position. I’ll leave it at that.”

