Presidents Cup captain confirms there will be no members of LIV Golf on his team

Later this fall, the Presidents Cup will be held at The Royal Montreal Golf Club, as the United States looks to continue its dominance over the International team.

Similar to the Ryder Cup last year, the Americans’ competition will not feature any members of LIV Golf.

Mike Weir, International team captain and 2003 Masters champion, announced that LIV Golf will not take part on his side of the competition, per Sportsnet’s Adam Stanley.

❌⛳️ #SHUT OUT — 2024 International Presidents Cup team Captain Mike Weir says they will NOT have any LIV golfers on the team in Montreal. (Via @adam_stanley) pic.twitter.com/1t4iuuZfMK — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) March 5, 2024

However, this should not come as a surprise.

All 12 members of the International team must be comprised of players eligible to play on the PGA Tour. That, of course, automatically excludes any member of LIV.

Players like Cameron Smith and Louis Oosthuizen are therefore not able to take part.

The top six ranked players in the suddenly controversial Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) following the BMW Championship automatically qualify. From there, Weir will have six captain’s picks.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama is coming off his win at the Genesis Invitational. Jason Day appears to be finally rounding back into form. Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee are a couple of dangerous Aussies. Even Emiliano Grillo and Nick Taylor are both coming off career years.

By no means will this be a cake walk for the Americans, who are thus far 12-1-1 since the inception of the Presidents Cup in 1994.

Meanwhile, Team USA will feature the top six players in the FedEx Cup standings, with captain Jim Furyk selecting the final six to join them in Canada.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.