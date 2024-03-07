Tiger Woods named vice-chairman of PGA Tour Enterprises, players tilt the Board

Tiger Woods will add a new title to his resume. The 15-time major champion will be the vice-chairman of the new for-profit PGA Tour Enterprises' new 13-member Board of Directors.

Woods is only superseded by Commissioner Jay Monahan, who will become the CEO, per a press release from the PGA Tour.

Woods joined the Policy Board last fall, which put players on an equal footing with other decision-makers. So it makes sense why the 82-time PGA Tour winner was appointed vice-chairman of the new entity.

After all, he isn't playing as often and has turned his focus to the future of golf.

The Board of Directors will consist of mostly PGA Tour players, along with four Strategic Sports Group members.

The Board of Directors for PGA TOUR Enterprises has been announced.



It includes seven PGA TOUR players, as well as accomplished SSG principals, all focused on commercial growth strategy and fan engagement. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 6, 2024

All commercial activities related to the PGA Tour will be led by this new Board of Directors. The primary focus will be driving fan engagement and developing new media, sponsorship, and commercial opportunities.

All six player directors on the PGA Tour's Policy Board will also serve on this new board. Those six men are Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth and Woods.

The Player Directors also benefit from having a "Director Liaison" on both boards since this role requires significant time from the golfers.

That person is Joe Ogilvie, a former Tour player, for the position. He will join the Policy and PGA Tour Enterprises Board of Directors. With his appointment, he and Monahan will become voting members on the PGA Tour's Policy Board, taking that group from 12 to 14 people.

Independent Director of the Tour's Policy Board, Joe Gorder, rounds out the PGA Tour’s representation on the new Board of Directors.

Four SSG employees —John W. Henry, Arthur M. Blank, Andrew B. Cohen, and Sam Kennedy—will round out the 13-man panel.

In January, the PGA Tour announced SSG's $3 billion deal. More recently, Lebron James, Drake and other individuals surfaced as investors.

The PGA Tour is reportedly still in discussions with Saudi-backed PIF on a deal. But it unknown whether that will ever come to fruition.

