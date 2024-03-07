LPGA earns prestigious honor, named one of best places to work in all of sports

As the women’s game continues to grow, the LPGA received a remarkable recognition this week.

Sports Business Journal recognized the LPGA as one of the best places to work in sports, thanks to its outstanding leadership and high employee satisfaction.

“This recognition affirms what we’ve long known: we have an immensely talented team who are dedicated to our mission of being the global leader in women’s golf and using our unique platform to empower, inspire, and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan in a statement.

“I’m immensely proud of all we’ve achieved together thus far. And, as we continue to invest in our growth and expand our impact, I look forward to welcoming more talented individuals to our team, enabling us to further our mission and deliver even more value to our members, fans, and partners.”

Marcoux Samaan succeeded Mike Whan as LPGA Commissioner in 2021.

Since taking over, Marcoux Samaan has seen LPGA purses increase to record heights. This year, total purses of all LPGA events equate to a record $116.55 million, up from $102.35 million in 2023.

Plus, Whan, who now serves as the USGA’s CEO, helped create further opportunities for the U.S. Women’s Open.

On Feb. 1, 2024, the USGA and Ally Financial announced a partnership that will help increase the purse of the U.S. Women’s Open to $12 million, the largest of any women’s professional golf event.

“When I was leaving the LPGA [in 2021], I told a couple of my good friends, I promise I’ll continue leading the best I can. The best I can do at the USGA is this event, the U.S. Women’s Open. It is really the marquee event,” Whan said in an exclusive interview with Playing Through.

“This [partnership] allows us to keep pushing on purses, keep pushing on TV.”

Having spent more than a decade in charge of the LPGA, Whan knows all about the importance of growing the women’s game.

“The LPGA is about as healthy as it’s been in the time that I’ve followed it,” Whan added.

“It’s global. Players come from all over the world, which means their TV rights will increase. They’re selling their TV rights all over the world. They’ve got more TV hours and more tournament time in 2024 than they’ve ever had. And they’re playing for more money than they ever have.”

The LPGA received tremendous exposure last month when Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson became the first female players to participate in Capital One’s The Match. Both players let their infectious personalities shine while inspiring young women worldwide.

But Zhang and Thompson playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Max Homa is a testament to the LPGA’s continued growth under Marcoux Samaan's leadership. It has never been stronger.

Plenty of work still needs to be done to grow the women’s game.

But at the very least, seeing the LPGA receive this prestigious recognition is impressive in and of itself and demonstrates the strength of the organization.

