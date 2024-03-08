Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy’s TGL plan to combat Hurricanes amid collapsed building

TMRW Sports, the entity in which Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have a stake, announced changes to the SoFi Center, the home of the TGL league.

The SoFi Center will be upgraded with steel walls and a steel roof, according to Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal.

These improvements should allow the facility to withstand the harsh weather—including a Category 5 hurricane—that routinely dampens South Florida, unlike the previous iteration, which collapsed on itself after a storm last fall.

That unfortunate incident caused a year-long postponement for the TGL. But it appears they are not taking any chances this time around.

“TMRW Sports was pleased to have the opportunity to provide an update on its plan for constructing the upgraded venue using improved design elements and materials,” a spokesperson said, per Sports Business Journal.

The SoFi Center sits on the campus of Palm Beach State College, which has an undergraduate enrollment of roughly 24,000.

Sources: The @TGL now has plans to build a steel-supported venue that can withstand a Category 5 hurricane.



The league still plans on launching in January of next year: https://t.co/VhCWsa3ElA pic.twitter.com/VJJwY40XdC — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) March 7, 2024

Should the college approve this plan, construction on these upgrades will follow immediately after, as TGL still plans to launch in January 2025.

Based on Woods’ comments from the Genesis Invitational, TGL will become an important part of the professional golf landscape, despite the current fracture seen in the game.

“As far as one-night events, what [TGL] provides is going to be entertaining,” Woods said at Riviera in February.

“Whether or not we can transform that or put that together with official open events, that’s one of the reasons we have [the Strategic Sports Group] to be a part of what that can possibly look like or how that even looks with our [Saudi Public Investment Fund] negotiations as well.”

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.