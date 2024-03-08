NBC Sports to don Kevin Kisner as permanent replacement for Paul Azinger?

NBC Sports may finally have their permanent replacement for Paul Azinger.

Kevin Kisner will be back in the booth for the Players Championship next week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and the network may offer him the role full-time, per Golfweek.

Sources suggest that Kisner will share lead analyst duties for NBC's four-wide setup, which consists of two anchors and two analysts.

️ #NEW: Golfweek reports that Kevin Kisner is returning to the booth for THE PLAYERS and is likely going to land the lead analyst role with NBC. pic.twitter.com/GXw9mK0KxY — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) March 8, 2024

This potential appearance would make his third stint in the booth with NBC Sports. Kisner debuted the Sentry and really proved himself at the WM Phoenix Open.

He stole fans' hearts at both events with quick, witty comments, offering great insight into golf. His personality had fans bragging about him all over social media, which sharply contrasts how many perceived Azinger.

Kisner and Smylie Kaufman's commentary on the par-3 16th in Scottsdale was one of the best moments that week. His personality resonates with so many who tune into the golf broadcasts.

He is not eligible for this year's Players Championship after struggling in 2023, which gives the network a perfect opportunity to put him back on the air.

NBC Sports continues to rotate guys to fill Azinger's shoes, but it appears Kisner has gotten the nod.

Kisner will have to decide if he still believes he can compete and get inside the Top 50 in the world or play as a past champion on a limited scale. However, if he took the job, he would at least get a guaranteed paycheck.

He is in the Puerto Rico Open this week, the opposite field event to the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The former Georgia Bulldog hasn't made the cut in his three 2024 starts. The last time he recorded a top-10 came almost two years ago, in June 2022, at the Travelers Championship.

This week, NBC has Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald in the booth. The network has also used Brandel Chamblee to fill in at the American Express. Chamblee will also fill that role at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the coming weeks.

Will Kisner take the job or continue to play a full schedule on the PGA Tour? What do you think? Do you want Kisner in the booth permanently? Let us know in the comments below.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.