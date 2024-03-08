Smylie Kaufman glutton for punishment, roasted by Max Homa at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Max Homa’s presence on social media is becoming legendary among PGA Tour pros. So much so that he has taken on the role of breaking down fans swings and typically destroying them.

Well, Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Homa joined NBC Sports’ Smylie Kaufman for his Happy Hour segment.

Of course they had a good time, but it was at Kaufman’s expense.

Kaufman showed Homa a video his drive at SpyGlass and asked to be roasted.

“Why don’t we roast my golf swing because... I can take it,” Kaufman said with a smile.

“Whoa. Whoever did that with the shot tracer, that’s a mean person,” Homa retorted after seeing the video.

“These are so much harder to do in person because I have to stare you right in the face. We’re going to blame the hoodie, it’s moving all over the place,” Homa said kindly. “Glad your name is Smylie, something to keep in your back pocket.”

Upon learning that Kaufman inexplicably made par from 50 yards to the right of the green, he couldn’t contain himself though.

“Incredibly shocked.”

Homa was understandably in good spirits following his round Friday. He carded a 3-under 69 to finish the day at 4-under for the tournament. He is tied for 10th and only three shots back of the leaders.

Arnie’s Place is easily one of the most difficult courses on the PGA Tour each year. With winds expected to pick up this weekend, if Homa can post another sub-par score Saturday, he should be right in the mix heading into the final round.

That would surely keep him in a jolly mood.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.