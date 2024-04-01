 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Monday, April 1, 2024 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Golf fans trash lack of LPGA coverage as men’s golf mired in controversy

The lack of LPGA coverage was evident on Sunday as golf fans believed broadcast networks whiffed on it.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
LPGA, Nelly Korda Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Sunday featured some incredible golf for the PGA Tour and the LPGA, as the top players in both the men’s and women’s games were in contention to win again.

Scottie Scheffler came up short after missing a short birdie putt on the final hole at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

However, Nelly Korda won her third consecutive start and made history on Sunday. But fans only got to see her last few holes. Instead, Golf Channel chose to air the Champions Tour’s finish.

Yes, the women had to push up tee times because of the weather, but when the top-ranked player in the world is in contention to win three straight LPGA events, there should be an exception.

The women got the network leftovers instead.

After golf fans saw Stephan Jaeger and Scheffler finish their round on NBC Sports, they turned to Korda and the LPGA. Once they realized the Champions Tour event held precedent, the reactions were plentiful.

Jordan is not wrong here—a bold choice to make on the last day of Women’s History Month, too. The LPGA is on the rise and should get the nod for coverage after the PGA Tour.

Women’s golf continuously gets pushed aside on the channel made for their sport. Former Golf Channel analyst Lisa Cornwell’s response to Ryan Ballengee was spot on. This lack of coverage isn’t new, but it seems like the LPGA hasn’t demanded more.

Even the No Laying Up guys found an issue with the coverage.

He called out Golf Channel and Peacock, too, for the lack of coverage. It was fantastic to hear someone finally say, who is actually watching the Champions Tour?

How can more women’s golf end up on television? What needs to happen to show more women’s golf?

Korda was the first American since 1980 to win three times before April 1. What she has done in her last three events is mind-boggling, but very few have witnessed it.

The fans are speaking up about the inequality of coverage. There has to be a way to get more eyes on the women, and it starts with NBC Sports making the ladies a priority.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.

