Valero Texas Open: How to watch, streaming, preview, tee times, and more

The PGA Tour will remain in The Lone Star state for another week, as the Valero Texas Open takes center stage immediately before The Masters.

Of the 90 players teeing it up at Augusta National, 25 will compete at TPC San Antonio this week. That list includes Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, and young Swedish phenom Ludvig Åberg.

Last year in San Antonio, Canadian Corey Conners prevailed by one shot over Sam Stevens, marking his second career victory at the Valero Texas Open. Funny enough, Conners’ only two PGA Tour wins have come at this event—he also won here in 2019.

Fresh of his victory in San Antonio last year, Conners then missed the cut at The Masters, ending a stretch of three straight top 10s at Augusta.

Other past winners of the Valero Texas Open include Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson, Adam Scott, and Charley Hoffman, all of whom are in the field this week.

The Valero Texas Open dates back to 1922 and is currently the third oldest event on the PGA Tour. It has been contested in San Antonio since its inception, remaining in one city longer than any other event held on tour. The tournament established its current home at TPC San Antonio in 2010, the same year the Greg Norman design opened for play.

Valero Texas Open:

Where: TPC San Antonio — Oaks Course (Par-72, 7,438 yards)

When: April 4-7

Purse: $9,200,000 / $1,656,000

FedEx Cup Points to Winner: 500

Defending Champion: Corey Conners

How to Watch the Valero Texas Open:

Thursday, April 4: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, April 5: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, April 6: 1-3:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, April 7: 1-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

How to Stream the Valero Texas Open:

Peacock will simulcast Golf Channel and NBC’s broadcasts during all four rounds. You can stream coverage on Peacock here.

Additionally, ESPN+ will air PGA Tour Live’s main feed of the Texas Children’s Houston Championship starting at 8:15 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, PGA Tour Live begins at 10 a.m. ET.

ESPN+ will also broadcast the morning waves, air marquee groups, and provide coverage of featured holes.

The complete featured groups and air times for each are as follows:

Thursday, April 4:

TBD

Friday, April 5:

TBD

Valero Texas Open Round 1 Tee Times (ET):

TBD

Valero Texas Open Round 2 Tee Times (ET):

TBD

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.