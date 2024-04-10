Masters 2024: Eyeing 5 rookies that can prevail at Augusta National

Only three players in Masters history have triumphed at Augusta National in their first attempt.

In 1934, the tournament’s first edition, Horton Smith drained a 20-foot birdie on the par-5 17th hole—now the 8th—to win the tournament by one over Craig Wood. The club then reversed the nines one year later when Gene Sarazen triumphed in a 36-hole playoff.

Speaking of Sarazen, he became the second player to win The Masters in his first appearance. In doing so, he hit one of the most famous shots in golf history, known as “Shot Heard ‘Round The World.”

Trailing by three on the par-5 15th, Sarazen knocked his second shot into the hole for a double-eagle, thus tying Wood, who ultimately finished runner-up again in 1935.

It would then take 44 years for another rookie to win.

In 1979, Fuzzy Zoeller, like Sarazen before him, defeated Tom Watson and Ed Snead in a playoff to clinch the Green Jacket. Zoeller birdied the par-4 11th—the second sudden-death playoff hole—to capture the title.

No Masters rookie has won it since.

But this year, plenty of first-timers have a chance to make history. Here are five rookies that can win at Augusta National:

5. Eric Cole

Eric Cole has yet to record a victory on the PGA Tour, but that should not take away from the fact that he has the game to conquer Augusta National.

A solid ball striker and putter, Cole has only taken two weeks off since the season-opening event at The Sentry. He seemingly plays every week, although he will arrive in Georgia fresh off a missed cut at the Valero Texas Open.

Cole carded a pair of 2-over 74s at TPC San Antonio, drawing the more challenging wave each day. Windy conditions created high scores this past week.

But perhaps this is a blessing in disguise. Cole will have more time to prep at Augusta.

4. Nicolai Højgaard

Fresh off his Ryder Cup debut last fall, Nicolai Højgaard began his PGA Tour season with a solo second at the Farmers Insurance Open.

But since then, the 23-year-old Dane has bumbled along. He tied for 31st at Pebble Beach, and has not finished that high since.

He missed the cut at Bay Hill and The Players, but has since taken time off to practice and prepare for Augusta.

Perhaps that time away from competition will help Højgaard contend at The Masters. Either way, he has too much talent not to consider him a long shot.

3. Matthieu Pavon

The Frenchman had a blistering start to his first season on the PGA Tour, dramatically winning the Farmers Insurance Open and recording two other top 10s at Waialae and Pebble Beach.

He then struggled somewhat during the Florida Swing, capped by a missed cut at The Players. But he rebounded with a 5th place finish at the Porsche Singapore Classic the following week.

To date, Mattieu Pavon ranks 5th on the PGA Tour in overall strokes gained, with a majority of those coming on the greens. An elite putter, Pavon also ranks 6th on tour in proximity to the hole, meaning he gives himself ample opportunity.

Perhaps he will continue his strong 2024 by making history at Augusta, becoming the first French player to don the Green Jacket.

2. Ludvig Åberg

Plenty of people are talking about Ludvig Åberg, who has quickly ascended into the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings.

The sweet-swinging Swede has not missed a cut thus far this season, with his most recent finish being a solo 8th at The Players. He also finished runner-up at Pebble Beach.

But what amazes most golf fans and pundits alike is that Åberg does not seem to have any glaring weaknesses in his game. He drives the ball beautifully, his iron play is nothing short of phenomenal, and he does not struggle on the greens. His biggest flaw right now is his short game, but this season, he has not lost strokes around the greens.

Åberg ranks 2nd on the PGA Tour in proximity to the hole and does not make big mistakes. If he misses his target, he usually does so in the right spots, which helps explain why he ranks 17th on tour in bogey avoidance. Those attributes will help him at Augusta, regardless of his inexperience.

1. Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark has an opportunity to do something not seen since 2001, when Tiger Woods won The Masters as defending U.S. Open champion. That win completed the “Tiger Slam,” as Woods held all four major championship trophies simultaneously.

Alas, despite Clark currently possessing one major trophy, he has had an incredible 12-month stretch dating back to last year’s Wells Fargo Championship in May.

He won at Quail Hollow, triumphed at Los Angeles Country Club, and then set a course record to win the rain-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

If not for Scottie Scheffler, Clark could have added wins at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass, too.

Still, Clark is playing as well as any player in the world right now. He ranks 3rd on the PGA Tour in overall strokes gained and 2nd in birdie conversion rate.

Whenever he gives himself good looks, he usually converts—a testament to his superior tee-to-green play and his confidence with the putter.

If any player were to become the first rookie to win The Masters since Fuzzy Zoeller did so in 1979, it would be Clark.

