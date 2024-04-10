Masters 2024: The most challenging holes at Augusta National, ranked

Augusta National features some of the most stunning and picturesque golf holes in the world.

But it also features some of the most challenging, many of which stump the game’s best players year in and year out.

Here are all 18 holes, ranked based on historical difficulty at The Masters over the years:

18. No. 13 - Par 5 - 545 Yards - “Azalea”

The final hole at Amen Corner, the 13th, never disappoints. Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful holes in the world, “Azalea” offers the field a wonderful scoring opportunity.

2023 Rank: 15th, 4.726 (-0.274)

17. No. 2 - Par 5 - 585 Yards - “Pink Dogwood”

A first look at the new tee on No. 2 — Pink Dogwood. #themasters pic.twitter.com/luDhBQX0VM — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2024

Augusta National Golf Club moved the tee back and to the left by 10 yards, forcing players to hit a more pronounced hook off the tee. Most of the field will be unable to carry the bunker, but if you find the fairway, this hole becomes an early birdie opportunity.

2023 Rank: 18th, 4.632 (-0.368)

16. No. 15 - Par 5 - 550 Yards - “Firethorn”

A true risk-reward par-5, the 15th creates fireworks seemingly every year. A pond guards the front of the putting surface that slopes severely from the back right to the front left. Both eagles and double bogies can come in bunches.

2023 Rank: 16th, 4.643 (-0.357)

15. No. 8 - Par 5 - 570 Yards - “Yellow Jasmine”

Players must avoid the trees left and a massive bunker right to take advantage of a birdie opportunity on this uphill, dogleg left par-5. Mounds surround the putting surface, leading to some fortuitous and unfortunate bounces.

2023 Rank: 17th, 4.635 (-0.365)

14. No. 3 - Par 4 - 350 Yards - “Flowering Peach”

The shortest par-4 on the course, the 3rd hole features a set of bunkers to the left of the fairway and an elevated putting surface that slopes severely. Players often lay off the tee to get a full wedge with plenty of spin into this undulating green.

2023 Rank: 13th, 4.036 (+0.036)

13. No. 6 - Par 3 - 180 Yards - “Juniper”

This downhill par-3 provides great theatre for fans and players alike. The highest portion of the green is back right, while the lowest part is front left. With a front left pin placement, players often use the slope to guide their tee shots toward the hole. A back right pin is among the most difficult on the course.

2023 Rank: 10th, 3.101 (+0.101)

12. No. 9 - Par 4 - 460 Yards - “Carolina Cherry”

Players must find this fairway if they want to make a birdie. The fairway runs straight out through massive trees, but once you get to the bottom of the hill, the hole opens up, turns left, and goes straight uphill to a tricky three-tier green. You must be on the same level as the pin, or else.

2023 Rank: 11th, 4.079 (+0.079)

11. No. 16 - Par 3 - 170 Yards - “Redbud”

One of the most famous holes in the world, thanks to Tiger Woods’ heroics in 2005, the 16th depends on the pin placement. The green slopes severely from right to left towards the pond. If the pin sits on the left, this hole becomes a birdie hole. But if it is on top of the slope on the right side, the 16th becomes much more demanding.

2023 Rank: 14th, 2.957 (-0.043)

10. No. 7 - Par 4 - 450 Yards - “Pampas”

The 7th hole is a straightaway par-4. It has no fairway bunkers but plenty of trees, so you must hit a straight tee shot. Five sand traps surround the green and the putting surface slopes from back to front.

2023 Rank: 6th, 4.209 (+0.209)

9. No. 17 - Par 4 - 440 Yards - “Nandina”

The penultimate hole used to feature the famous Eisenhower tree, but that was removed in 2014 after it sustained extensive damage in a storm. Still, this hole presents plenty of trouble with trees left and right. The green is difficult, too; it seems to slope off in every direction.

2023 Rank: 4th, 4.256 (+0.256)

8. No. 14 - Par 4 - 440 Yards - “Chinese Fir”

The only hole on the course without a bunker, the green that slopes severely from left to right, serves as this hole’s primary defense.

2023 Rank: 8th, 4.177 (+0.177)

7. No. 18 - Par 4 - 465 Yards - “Holly”

One of the greatest finishing holes in the world, the 18th is an uphill, dogleg right par-4 that makes its way back to the clubhouse. The bunkers left must be avoided, but so too do the trees right. The ideal tee shot fades left to right off the sand traps. The green is two-tiered, with a trap sitting to its right.

2023 Rank: 2nd, 4.296 (+0.296)

6. No. 1 - Par 4 - 445 Yards - “Tea Olive”

Augusta National’s opening hole may feature the course’s most challenging green complex. Your approach must be on the same tier as the pin or a three-putt looms. But to do that, you have to find the fairway on this gentle dogleg right.

2023 Rank: 7th, 4.195 (+0.195)

5. No. 5 - Par 4 - 495 Yards - “Magnolia”

One of the most demanding holes on the course, this challenging, uphill dogleg left features a pair of fairway bunkers that must be avoided. The green is also difficult, sloping from back to front with multiple nuances creating headaches and frustrations. A par is a good score here.

2023 Rank: 1st, 4.329 (+0.329)

4. No. 12 - Par 3 - 155 Yards - “Golden Bell”

The most famous par-3 in the world, the 12th hole, makes or breaks dreams. Any mishit will find Rae’s Creek and consequently ruin a player’s chances of winning the Green Jacket. Ask Jordan Spieth in 2016 or Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari in 2019.

2023 Rank: 12th, 3.058 (+0.058)

3. No. 4 - Par 3 - 240 Yards - “Flowering Crab Apple”

A brutal par-3 that plays downhill, most players will use a long iron or hybrid from the tee. Two large bunkers guard the putting surface to the left and front right, and anyone who walks away with a three will leave satisfied.

2023 Rank: 5th, 3.217 (+0.217)

2. No. 10 - Par 4 - 495 Yards - “Camellia”

One of the most beautiful holes on the property, this downhill, dogleg left sweeps around the corner and requires a right-to-left shot off the tee. The second shot is difficult, too. It requires the player to hit from a downhill stance to an elevated green with a severe drop-off to the front and left.

2023 Rank: 9th, 4.130 (+0.130)

1. No. 11 - Par 4 - 525 Yards - “White Dogwood”

The 11th marks the beginning of Amen Corner, where the wind swirls and uncertainty abounds. This challenging dogleg right features a pond to the left of the green, while Rae’s Creek runs behind it. The bailout here is to the right, hence the bunker position there.

2023 Rank: 3rd, 3.271 (+0.271)

