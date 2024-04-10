 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Masters: Brooks Koepka trolls media amid ignorant Augusta National question

Koepka is in major championship form as he teased a reporter about playing Augusta National ahead of The Masters.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
The Masters, Brooks Koepka Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka is dialed in and ready to tackle Augusta National for the 88th Masters Tournament.

He spoke with the media on Tuesday following his practice round and handled questions like usual. If a reporter asked something he felt wasn’t up to standard, Koepka dished out a little sass.

One of the media members asked him if a round of 59 was obtainable at Augusta National. The look that Koepka gave them was priceless.

“Have you played here,” Koepka asked asked incredulously.

“Not yet,” the reporter responded.

Then Koepka dropped the mic.

“I can tell by the question,” he said.

Clearly, the five-time major winner did not deem the question worthy of an answer.

Augusta National is a challenging course with all undulations and sloped greens. Koepka probably isn’t the only professional golfer who assumes 59 is out of reach.

The course record for The Masters is a 9-under 63. Nick Price set that record in 1986, and Greg Norman matched it in 1997.

When Kopeka scoffed at the question, they moved to the course record. He remained sarcastic.

“I mean, now, anything’s attainable. But, yeah, if you want to play the member's tees and maybe play like 15 holes, yeah, I could do that,” Koepka said.

The course record hasn’t been touched in 27 years. Jason Day shot a 64 in 2011, Jordan Spieth matched that seven years later, and most recently, Rory McIlroy shot a 64 in 2022.

Suggesting someone could shoot in the sub-60s is bold and darn near blasphemy. It’s Augusta National; it shouldn’t be gettable enough to shoot that low.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.

