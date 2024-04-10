Tiger Woods plays coy on pursuit of Ryder Cup captaincy at Masters

Tiger Woods is at Augusta National for the 88th Masters Tournament as the 5-time Green Jacket winner eyes his sixth.

Despite being on the precipice of the first major championship of the year, Woods faced questions about 2025's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

He was asked his current position with Team USA in 2025 and whether he would seek captaincy.

"Okay. We're still talking about it," Woods said with a coy smile.

"It's something that Seth [Waugh] and I are going to sit back and talk about it after this event," Woods explained. "I said I'm going to be busy for a couple of weeks, so let me focus on getting through this week and hopefully getting another jacket, and then we can sit back and talk about it next week."

It's all Tiger would say about the Ryder Cup, but that kind of response creates intrigue. He may not play as much, but the Big Cat still moves the needle.

Could he become the 2025 captain or possibly a playing captain? Does he even want to be captain?

After Team Europe embarrassed Team USA in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in Rome, Americans have indicated they want Tiger as captain for 2025.

The storylines surrounding Tiger this week have been interesting. Fred Couples warned the rest of the field that Woods wasn't here to just make the cut but to win.

Woods even hinted that one more Green Jacket is waiting on him.

Will Zalatoris and Woods played a practice round together Monday, and the young PGA Tour player intimated how well Tiger hit the ball.

The 82-time winner hasn't played on the PGA Tour since the Genesis Invitational when he had to withdraw in Round 2 due to illness.

However, it seems the 15-time major winner is ready to resume playing once a month for now. Time will tell, but this week will offer more insight into Woods’ physical condition.

