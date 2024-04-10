Gary Player posts heartfelt message from Masters dinner as now elder statesman

On Tuesday evening of The Masters week, Augusta National Golf Club hosts the annual Champions Dinner.

Defending champion Jon Rahm welcomed 34 former winners as they indulged in Spanish food selected for his menu.

The 1961, 1974 and 1978 Masters winner, Gary Player, posted on social media about the evening.

"Tonight, we celebrated Jon Rahm's outstanding accomplishment last year and also remember our friend Jackie Burke Jr. Hard to believe I am now this table's elder statesman until my time is up. Will cherish every moment," Player wrote.

He is the oldest returning champion at 88 years old since Jackie Burke Jr. passed away in January.

The South African has also been part of the honorary starters with Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson since 2012.

Player posted a video walking down Magnolia Lane as he began his 67th week in Augusta.

He shockingly ranked The Masters as the fourth-best major last year.

“The Masters falls fourth because it’s not meant to be ahead of those others,” Player said. “The Masters Tournament is not a championship. You can’t rank a tournament ahead of championships.”

Semantics aside, The Masters is obviously a prestigious event and Player is honored to be in his current position.

Now that he is the elder statesman, Player seems to reflect even more on the importance of The Masters.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation's Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.