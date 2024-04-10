Masters: PGA Tour rising star to play Augusta National despite broken hand, the flu

The 88th Masters Tournament is upon us. It is the event that for many golf fans marks the beginning of spring. With it, brings the mystique and aura of Augusta National.

There are always so many storylines at play this week. This year is no exception.

The emergence of LIV Golf and its 13 members who will tee it up as obviously a major talking point. Rory McIlroy going after a Green Jacket to complete the career Grand Slam is at play for the 10th time.

Tiger Woods expressed full confidence that McIlroy will indeed complete the feat.

But an unexpected story has emerged as players prepare for The Masters.

Min Woo Lee, a rising star on the PGA Tour, broke his hand while working out recently. Unbelievably, he is still giving it a go.

“I was in the gym on I think Saturday. Yeah, Saturday last week. I was just doing like a side bridge glute thing and it was literally my last rep, last set thing, and I like threw the dumb bell down and somehow clipped my right ring finger,” Lee said Tuesday.

“Broke it. But, yeah, I have it bandaged up right now. You know, I hit my first shot for the last week on Friday, so hit my first full driver... It’s actually amazing how fast the recovery was. It was bruised, still swollen, but not actually that painful which is really strange.

“Somehow recovering very good, so icing and elevating as much as I can. Yeah, I guess it wasn’t the best prep.”

Not only is he dealing with a broken hand, but also an illness.

“I got the flu two days ago. Yeah, it’s going great,” Lee said sarcastically.

He will be looking to improve upon last year when he went 75-75 to miss the cut. The year prior, his debut at Augusta, he posted a T14 finish.

The 25-year-old is without a win on the PGA Tour. Yet, he posted five top-10s in his 14 starts last year. That includes a T5 finish at The Open and finishing tied for sixth at The Players.

He has shown a penchant for playing big in big tournament during his young career. But how will he fare with a broken hand and the flu? Only time will tell.

Lee tees it up alongside Patrick Cantlay and Rickie Fowler at 10:06am ET Thursday morning.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.