Masters 2024: Weather, 45 mph winds lead to Augusta National gate openings delayed

On the eve of the 88th Masters Tournament, meteorologists predict weather is going to have a large impact on the event this year.

There is a massive rain storm bearing down on Augusta, Georgia with extremely gusty winds coming along with it.

At least an inch and a half of rain is expected to drop on Augusta National early Thursday morning. Whether the Masters Tournament starts on time is up in the air.

High winds are also expected to have an impact. Consistent wind speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour are predicted Thursday, with gusts up to 45 mph. That, maybe even more so than the rain, could have a large impact on the tournament.

That prompted The Masters to get out ahead of things, announcing that the gate openings have been delayed to fans.

Players slated to be a part of the morning wave are in a difficult spot. They will go to bed knowing they need to wake up early for normal preparation and tee times. But in the back of their mind, they likely know there is a good chance play is pushed back.

How would would that delay affect their performance?

Some of the players likely influenced include the Masters Par-3 winner Rickie Fowler, reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, defending Masters champ Jon Rahm and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Thankfully, as the week progresses, the weather is not only supposed to get better, but should be beautiful. Winds are expected to die down with nothing but sun slated Friday through Sunday.

Players are always at the mercy of weather and their respective tee times. Who is able to manage what is expected to be a rain delay may go a long way to determine the 2024 Masters Tournament winner.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.