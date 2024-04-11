Masters: The 5 best tournaments at Augusta National, ranked

This year marks the 88th Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

There have been many memorable events, but what are some of the best?

Depending on the patron's age, the five best tournaments will vary.

Some may want to include older players like Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw, Jack Burke, Sam Snead, Ben Hogan, and maybe even Gene Sarazen.

However, when there are 88 years to go through, some legends will not make the list.

There have been far too many top performances from current PGA Tour and even LIV Golf players to leave them out.

The Masters thrives off tradition and keeping golf as a gentleman's sport. It is the first major championship of the year and one of the most anticipated weeks for players and fans alike.

Everyone's top 5 will be different, but we went for memorable and legendary moments from The Masters.

Here is Playing Through's Best 5 Masters Tournaments.

5. Bubba Watson's 2012 Masters Win — The Impossible Shot

When people mention Bubba Watson's first Green Jacket, their minds immediately go to the hook shot with a pitching wedge. It was an impossible shot, but Watson made it look easy. What makes it more interesting is that the former Georgia Bulldog did it in a playoff against Louis Oosthuizen.

Watson hooked his shot from the pine straw around the trees and set himself up for a two-putt to don the Green Jacket.

He would win his second title at Augusta National in 2014. However, that first one will forever be burned in golf fans' minds because of that mind-blowing shot. There is even a plaque where he hit the ball to show off how crazy it was.

4. Phil Mickelson's 2004 Masters victory

Phil Mickelson's iconic spread eagle celebration is another moment from Augusta National cemented into people's brains. Lefty took down Ernie Els by making two birdies in his last three holes.

He sank an 18-foot birdie putt that nearly gave him a heart attack as it curled around the hole before falling into the cup. Mickelson gave his signature thumbs up to the patrons, and his smile showed off his excitement.

After 46 major championship appearances, he finally won the illustrious Green Jacket. Mickelson shot a final-round 69 to post a 9-under total and win by one stroke.

3. Jack Nicklaus' 6th Green Jacket

To have a Top 5 list of best Masters, Jack Nicklaus' sixth Green Jacket has to be on there. No one else has won that many at Augusta National. Nicklaus earned his final Masters title in 1986 over some heavy hitters.

Greg Norman, Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Nick Price, Tom Kite and Tom Watson were all ahead of Nicklaus on Championship Sunday.

The front nine was uneventful for him, but the Golden Bear kicked it up a notch once he made the turn.

Nicklaus came home in 30 strokes with one bogey, five birdies, and the iconic eagle on the 15th.

At 46, he posted a final round 7-under 65 to get to 9-under on the tournament and win by a shot.

2. Tiger Woods' 5th Green Jacket

Another incredible comeback at Augusta National came in 2019 when Tiger Woods won his fifth Green Jacket at 43 years of age. A 2-under 70 on Sunday allowed him to win by one stroke over Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

After the comeback was complete, Tiger pulled his son Charlie into his arms and embraced him, giving golf fans an instant classic moment.

Tiger was tied or in the lead after 54 holes of his previous 14 major wins. For his fifth Green Jacket, he trailed Francesco Molinari by two shots and made history.

It was one of the most emotional finishes in recent memory as the world saw him playing like his old self. Woods moves the needle, but this victory is special to him as his lore continues.

1. Tiger Woods' 1997 12-stroke victory

While the fifth Green Jacket was one of the best moments in Masters history, Tiger Woods' first title at Augusta National was even more impressive. It set the tone for his career and warned the rest of professional golf what kind of workhorse had arrived on the PGA Tour.

At 21-years-old, Woods didn't start the 61st Masters Tournament well. Through the first 16 holes, the phenom struggled. However, after a conversation with Mark O'Meara, a flip switched.

O'Meara's words of encouragement sparked one of the most mind-blowing performances ever at Augusta National.

Woods went 22-under par over his last 63 holes.

He set 20 Masters Tournament records, including the then scoring record of 18-under par. Woods was also the youngest to win this event until Jordan Spieth surpassed that in 2015.

The Big Cat won by a record 12 shots, leaving the field in the dust, which is why it's the best Masters Tournament ever.

Which five Masters are the best, in your opinion? Sound off in the comments below.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation's Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.