 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Thursday, April 11, 2024 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

Masters: Denny McCarthy’s rubber ducky honoring 16-year-old family friend who passed away

Denny McCarthy, who almost won last week’s Valero Texas Open, is honoring a late family friend in a heartwarming way.

By Jack Milko
/ new
The Masters, Denny McCarthy
Denny McCarthy plays a shot during a practice round at the 2024 Masters.
Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
Jack Milko Jack Milko has been playing golf since he was five years old. He has yet to record a hole-in-one, but he did secure an M.A. in Sports Journalism from St. Bonaventure University.

Fresh off a heartbreaking finish at last week’s Valero Texas Open, Denny McCarthy arrives at Augusta National as a Masters rookie, still searching for his first PGA Tour victory.

McCarthy called Augusta “heaven on Earth” and spoke highly of this “incredible piece of property.”

But McCarthy has much more on his mind than making his Masters debut. Last Fall, a family friend of his, Madison Smith, succumbed to cancer at the age of 16. She is now watching over McCarthy from heaven, hoping the former Virginia Cavalier slips into a Green Jacket on Sunday evening.

“She played golf, and she really liked me and a couple of other players out here, but I got to know her really well over the last two or three years,” McCarthy explained.

Denny McCarthy, The Masters
Denny McCarthy on the 9th tee during the 2024 Par Three Contest.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“She was just the sweetest girl. Her favorite thing was a rubber ducky, and her favorite color was yellow. She loved rubber duckies, so I put a rubber ducky on my golf bag in honor of her and got some custom shoes designed. One of the insoles has a ducky in the shoe.”

As McCarthy makes his way around golf’s hallowed grounds this week, he will do so with Smith in mind.

“The way she handled herself through the couple-year battle she had was amazing. She never complained. She was extremely resilient. She was just one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, so this is paying honor to her, respect to her,” McCarthy explained.

“I think about her all the time. So, honestly, I probably learned way more from her over the last couple of years than maybe she could have learned from me. She taught me a lot of life lessons, and I carry that on with me from now on.”

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Playing Through Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your golf news from Playing Through