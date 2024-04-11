Masters 2024: Shane Lowry ready to take Augusta National “on the chin”

Shane Lowry is no stranger to bad weather and major championships.

He won his Open Championship title in the rain and wind. Could he do it again this week at Augusta National?

The Irishman is making his ninth Masters start this week as he has finished inside the Top 25 the past four years. His best finish came in 2022 when he recorded a T3.

Thursday's weather is not ideal. The rain delayed play, pushing back tee times to 10:30 a.m. ET. The wind will also be brutal for the players, with 15-25 miles per hour winds and even higher gusts at 30-40 miles per hour.

"I have a later tee time, so it's probably pretty good," Lowry said on Wednesday. "... I'm sure everybody will be ready for the course. If the wind is like that, you might hit good shots and not get rewarded. You have to take it on the chin and move on."

That's Lowry, though. He rolls with the punches and takes what he gets from Augusta National. He also knows there is a strategy to play with when it comes to wind gusts upwards of 40 miles per hour.

"As regards the wind, you have to pick your wind, your shot and hit it," he said. "It's kind of in the lap of the gods then. You need to be in control of it, and when you get out of position, you need to make sure your worst score is a bogey."

Avoiding big numbers will likely be key for players Thursday to remain in contention.

Yet, the wind could be a bigger deal than the rain for these players on Thursday.

"When the wind is swirling here, it's very hard," he said. It sounds like it's going to be a tricky Masters, and scoring is going to be quite difficult. I don't mind that. I'm ready for the challenge."

Lowry is playing alongside Valero Texas Open winner Akshay Bhatia and J.T. Poston. They tee off at 2:54 p.m.ET on Thursday.

